Kerala based rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known by his stage name Vedan, has landed in serious legal trouble after a sexual assault case was registered against him. The complaint, filed by a young doctor, alleges that the rapper engaged in physical relationship with her under the false promise of marriage on multiple occasions between August 2021 and March 2023.

The police confirmed the filing of the case, adding that an official investigation is underway. Vedan, 28, who has been a rising name in Kerala’s indie music circuit, now finds himself facing significant scrutiny not just from the public but also the legal system.

ANI posted on X, “A sexual assault case has been registered against Kerala rapper Hirandas Murali, better known as Vedan, after a young doctor filed a complaint of sexual relations on the false promise of marriage, multiple times from August 2021 to March 2023: Police PRO”

ALSO READ: Kerala BJP Councillor Urges Probe Against Rapper Vedan For 'Insulting' PM Modi

Previously Booked Over Possession Of Leopard Tooth

Just months ago, Vedan found himself at the centre of another controversy when a local Perumbavoor court granted him bail on April 30 in a wildlife-related case. He had been booked for allegedly possessing what officials believed to be a tiger's tooth.

The situation escalated when forest officials were alerted during a raid that uncovered a tooth, suspected to be from a leopard, attached to a chain the rapper wore. Initially, Vedan claimed he had purchased it in Thailand. However, his statement later changed; he told authorities the item was a gift from a fan during an event in Chennai in May 2024. The probe into the origin and legality of the ornament remains ongoing.

Caught With Ganga Kochi Raid

Just days before the wildlife case, Vedan had another brush with the law. The State Excise Department apprehended him from his rented apartment in Kochi after they discovered 6 grams of ganja during a search operation. The rapper admitted to using the substance and was granted bail on the same day by local police.

As investigations continue across multiple fronts, Vedan’s legal troubles appear far from over. The current sexual assault case may significantly impact the rapper’s public image and career trajectory.