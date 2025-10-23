Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSIT Uncovers ‘Vote Chori’ Attempt In Karnataka’s Aland Constituency; Six Suspects Under Scanner

SIT Uncovers ‘Vote Chori’ Attempt In Karnataka’s Aland Constituency; Six Suspects Under Scanner

Suspects allegedly deleted nearly 7,000 votes, primarily targeting Dalit and minority communities, for ₹80 each. Raids uncovered burnt voter records linked to BJP leaders, who deny wrongdoing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections has uncovered evidence of attempts to delete thousands of votes in the Aland constituency of Kalaburagi district. Investigators have identified at least six suspects believed to be directly involved in the operation.

According to top officials in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the accused were allegedly paid Rs 80 for each successfully deleted vote. Investigators found that nearly 6,994 deletion requests were filed, the majority of them fraudulent. Only a few applications were deemed genuine, reported PTI, quoting sources.

Aland, represented by senior Congress MLA BR Patil, falls within Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district. It was Patil, along with Kharge’s son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, who first flagged the irregularities and alerted the state’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Patil claimed that the deletion requests primarily targeted voters from Dalit and minority communities, many of whom were believed to be Congress supporters. “Had these votes been deleted, I would have surely lost the election,” he said. Patil had won the 2023 Assembly poll by a margin of around 10,000 votes against BJP’s Subhash Guttedar.

Following the complaint, the Chief Electoral Officer ordered a halt to the deletions, maintaining the status quo. The issue later gained national attention when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited the Aland case during a press conference in New Delhi as part of his larger allegation of “vote theft” across several constituencies.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) BK Singh to probe the matter. “Attempts were indeed made in Aland to delete votes. We questioned about 30 individuals, and five to six have emerged as prime suspects who could face arrest,” a senior CID official said on Thursday.

While investigators have not ruled out the possibility of similar scams elsewhere, the focus remains on Aland for now. Sources revealed that the six suspects were linked to a data centre and allegedly used Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to carry out the deletions.

The SIT has since conducted multiple raids on properties associated with the suspects, including those linked to BJP leader Subhash Guttedar, his sons Harshananda and Santosh, and their chartered accountant. During the raids, investigators also discovered burnt voter records near Guttedar’s residence.

Guttedar, however, dismissed any wrongdoing, claiming the documents were destroyed by housekeeping staff during Diwali cleaning. “There was no malicious intent behind burning these papers. If we had anything to hide, we wouldn’t have done it near our own house,” he told reporters.

Reacting to the findings, Minister Priyank Kharge posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Voters deleted for just ₹80 in Aland. The latest SIT findings confirm what we’ve been saying all along: over 6,000 genuine voters were struck off the rolls through a paid operation ahead of the 2023 elections.”

Kharge further alleged that a “full-fledged data centre” was operating out of Kalaburagi, systematically erasing names from the voters’ list. “All investigations now point to foul play by BJP leaders and their associates. Every dirty trick from the BJP’s #VoteChori playbook will be exposed piece by piece. Those responsible will be held accountable and put behind bars,” he added.

Aland MLA B.R. Patil said he was yet to be briefed on the SIT’s latest findings but would wait for the final outcome of the investigation.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
SIT Karnataka News Vote Chori
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Election 2025
PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC Candidate For J-K Rajya Sabha Polls: 'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…'
'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…': PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC For Rajya Sabha Polls
Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget