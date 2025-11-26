Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate 10 Circular Road Bunglow Nearly After Two Decades

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has been directed to move out of her long-standing residence at 10 Circular Road, a home she has occupied for nearly 20 years. The state’s Building Construction Department (BCD) has now allotted her a new official residence at 39 Hardinge Road, a sprawling three-acre property typically reserved for ministers.

The notification, issued on Tuesday, came shortly after the first cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

A Two-Decade Chapter Nears Its End

The order was issued by BCD joint secretary and estate officer Shiv Ranjan, who assigned the new bungalow to Rabri Devi in her role as leader of the opposition in the Bihar legislative council.

Her current home at 10 Circular Road has served not only as a residence but also as a political nerve centre for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Since November 2005, when she stepped down as CM and handed over the official 1 Anne Marg bungalow to Nitish Kumar, the property has hosted strategy sessions, party meetings, and visitors from across the state. She shares the premises with her husband, RJD president and former CM Lalu Prasad.

Confirming the shift, BCD minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the newly allotted residence is spacious and designated for senior officials.

RJD Responds With Caution

The RJD, meanwhile, has maintained a guarded stance. Party spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said no formal communication has been received so far. “We will comment only after we get the official order,” he noted, reflecting the party’s cautious approach amid heightened political friction.

Echoes Of The 2019 Patna High Court Order

The decision brings back memories of a 2019 Patna High Court ruling that struck down lifetime bungalow allotments for former chief ministers, calling them an inappropriate use of public funds. The court, acting suo motu, had ordered several ex-CMs, including Satish Prasad Singh, Jagannath Mishra, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rabri Devi, to vacate their government homes.

Following that verdict, the bungalow previously used by Nitish Kumar as a former CM was reassigned to the chief secretary. Rabri Devi was allowed to stay at 10 Circular Road only after her accommodation was reclassified under her role as leader of the opposition.

Shift Comes Amid NDA’s Dominant Election Victory

The timing of the relocation coincides with the NDA’s sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, where the alliance secured 202 of 243 seats, its second landslide crossing the 200-seat mark after 2010.

Analysts credit the strong mandate to welfare programs, governance consistency, and a unified voter base. The results have paved the way for Nitish Kumar’s fifth tenure as chief minister and emboldened the administration to expedite pending decisions, including official housing matters.

Legal Proceedings Add To Political Backdrop

Complicating the backdrop is the ongoing IRCTC hotel corruption case, in which Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad, and their son Tejashwi Yadav face charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. All three have pleaded not guilty, but the trial continues to keep the family under intense public and political scrutiny.