Pakistan Tried To Hit Uri Hydel Plant After Operation Sindoor Launch; CISF Blocked The Strike

Just hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to strike the Uri hydroelectric plant near the Line of Control (LoC). The assault failed, and no damage was reported, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said in a statement on Tuesday. The CISF guards the country’s critical infrastructure, including major hydropower facilities.

The statement was released as 19 CISF personnel received the Director General’s Disc for their exceptional response during the attack on the Uri Hydro Electric Power Projects (UHEP I and II). These personnel not only neutralised incoming drones but also ensured the safe evacuation of civilians under direct gunfire.

CISF Heroes Recognised for Bravery

At a ceremony held at CISF headquarters in New Delhi, the 19 personnel were honoured for their courage on the night of 6 May. Explaining the events of that night, the CISF said:

“Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Army during the intervening night of 6–7 May 2025, targeted terrorist hideouts across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, the Pakistan Army launched intense and indiscriminate shelling on Indian territory, endangering vital infrastructure, including the Uri hydro-power projects, and threatening nearby civilian populations.”

Situated just a few kilometres from the LoC, CISF units at the NHPC-run hydropower stations were suddenly thrust into the centre of escalating cross-border hostilities.

How CISF Shielded the Uri Projects

Despite heavy and continuous gunfire, the team—led by Commandant Ravi Yadav, with the Deputy Commandant coordinating key defence measures—immediately activated protective protocols to safeguard the installations and the township surrounding them.

During the fiercest moments, CISF troops:

Neutralised drones attempting to strike the hydropower units

Secured armoury stockpiles by swiftly redistributing weapons to avoid potential losses

Maintained the integrity of critical national infrastructure under extreme pressure

As shells landed dangerously close to residential quarters, CISF personnel went door-to-door to evacuate women, children, NHPC employees and their families—often while shelling was still underway.

Uri Was Among the First Targets

An officer familiar with the events at Uri during Operation Sindoor said the hydropower project was one of the earliest locations Pakistan attempted to hit.

“The Uri projects are right at the LoC, so they were among the first to be targeted. Thanks to a strong intelligence network and fully prepared troops on the ground, not only were the drones neutralised, but a massive evacuation was carried out without any loss of life,” the officer said.