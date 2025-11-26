Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants

Delhi Police have seized the mobile phones of 22 students arrested during Sunday’s protest at India Gate and are now combing through conversations exchanged on a week-old WhatsApp group. Investigators say they are probing what they believe may have been a coordinated "conspiracy" behind the violent clashes.

Students Arrested After Anti-Pollution Demonstration Turns Chaotic

The confrontation unfolded when groups of mostly young demonstrators gathered to protest rising air pollution levels in the capital. Tensions escalated as officers attempted to disperse the crowd, claiming protesters had blocked a road and allegedly used chilli spray on police personnel.

A senior officer said investigators immediately began checking the digital footprint of those held. "Since the students are in judicial custody, their phones have been taken into possession. We’ve started examining their social media groups," the officer noted.

According to the police, members of organisations such as Himkhand and the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch were active in two WhatsApp groups, one of them created just last week and now a key focus of the investigation. With more than 340 participants, this group is suspected of being used to coordinate what police described as "illegal activities."

Injured Policemen Allege Use Of Chilli Spray, Sharp Pins

Police have also recorded statements from 15 personnel who were taken to RML Hospital following the clashes. Officers said the injured staff claimed they were attacked with chilli spray and sharp pins.

"The students came prepared to break law and order. They had pins and six spray bottles, which we have recovered," the officer said.

Police added that the protest was held without official permission, and that they learned of the gathering through posts circulating on social media. Several administrators of the WhatsApp group are now among those in custody. "Some had been detained in earlier protests. This is the first time things escalated because chilli spray was used," the officer added.

Crowd Moves From India Gate To Police Station As More Detentions Follow

On Sunday evening, students from Delhi University and other institutions assembled at India Gate for a sit-in against pollution. Police said they asked the crowd to disperse since permission had not been granted, leading to resistance and injuries on both sides. Five students were detained at Kartavya Path, forcing many others to regroup outside the Parliament Street police station. There, officers detained 17 more protesters on charges of blocking traffic, obstructing officials, and assault.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed that two FIRs have been filed. The cases include allegations of assault on women officers, voluntarily causing hurt, obstructing public servants, disobedience of lawful orders, and criminal conspiracy. Section 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to acts prejudicial to national integration, was later added after students allegedly shouted slogans in favour of Naxal leaders.

Two Students Identified As ‘Organisers’; Officers Probe Links

Police say they have identified two female students as the primary organisers of the protest. "We found they recently participated in panel discussions with political figures. We’re verifying those details. We have also identified students who carried posters of Naxal leader Madvi Hidma," another officer said.

A second FIR, reviewed by HT, states that around 18–20 students blocked the main entrance of the Parliament Street police station and raised slogans against the government and police. It alleges the group protested both against pollution and "in support of Naxalism and terrorism."

According to the FIR, women personnel were brought in to remove female protesters who had become "unruly" and "engaged in physical violence." Officers also claimed some protesters intentionally threw themselves to the ground, risking injury in the process.

Police Accuse Students Of Withholding Information

Police said several protesters refused to provide their names and addresses after detention. Some allegedly furnished false or misleading information in earlier cases as well. "Legal action will be taken," an officer said, adding that the investigation into the WhatsApp groups and digital evidence remains ongoing.