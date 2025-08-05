A major transport strike kicked off across Karnataka on August 5, 2025. This has caused massive inconvenience for daily commuters and prompted the state government to issue urgent advisory. The strike, led by employees from all four major state transport corporations, KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC, has brought public transportation to a grinding halt in several parts of the state.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | People face problems as transport workers of all the four road transport corporations in the state (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) decided to go on a statewide strike from today to press for their various demands. pic.twitter.com/ufxNImtc3E August 5, 2025

Government's Immediate Response: WFH Advisory Issued

To mitigate the impact of the strike, the Karnataka government has urged IT companies, especially those based in Bengaluru, to permit employees to work from home. The advisory, issued on August 2 by Dr. N.V. Prasad, Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, was directed to the Department of Information Technology, requesting that the message be relayed to relevant stakeholders.

This proactive measure aims to reduce road congestion and ease the pressure on an already stressed transportation network. The government is also deploying contingency plans to manage the expected commuter chaos. Efforts are being made to keep essential services running smoothly despite the strike.

Private Operators Step In, But With Demands

To bridge the public transport gap, authorities have reached out to private bus owners, auto-rickshaw unions, and taxi operators. Many have shown willingness to assist temporarily, but not without conditions. According to reports, private transporters are demanding a 15-day road tax exemption, a phased 60:40 permit allocation policy, 50% waiver on digital audit fines, and stricter enforcement against government buses operating on private routes.

The transport strike was sparked by unresolved demands from workers, including better pay and improved working conditions. As the situation unfolds, officials have assured the public that they are closely monitoring developments and will make every effort to minimise inconvenience.