Bengaluru Tops Green Office Space In India, Drives 65 Per Cent Growth Since 2019

HomeBusinessBengaluru Tops Green Office Space In India, Drives 65 Per Cent Growth Since 2019

NCR comes in a distant second with approximately 97 million square feet or 18 per cent overall green-certified share, followed by Hyderabad's 16 per cent share.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 12:27 PM (IST)

There has been a significant 65 per cent jump in overall Grade A green-certified office stock across India’s top seven cities since 2019, with global occupiers seeking green certifications in new buildings, according to an Anarock research report released on Monday.

Grade A office developers are increasingly constructing LEED, IGBC or GRIHA-certified stock to stay in sync with the demand. Approximately 530 Mn sq. ft. of Grade A office stock in the top 7 cities out of the total Grade A office stock of 865 Mn sq. ft. is green certified as of the first half of (H1) 2025 across cities. Back in 2019, approximately 322 Mn sq. ft. had such certification, the report states.

At approx. 163 Mn sq. ft., Bengaluru has the maximum stock of green-certified office stock among these cities in H1 2025 -- a 31 per cent share of the total, green-certified inventory in the top 7 cities.

NCR comes in a distant second with approximately. 97 Mn sq. ft. or 18 per cent overall green-certified share, followed by Hyderabad's 16 per cent share. Kolkata has the least green-certified office stock with a 3 per cent share.

With the highest green-certified office stock among all cities, Bengaluru also has the highest percentage share (73 per cent) of green stock out of its total Grade A stock (approx. 223 Mn sq. ft.)

Anarock Group chairman Anuj Puri said, “The push towards sustainability comes partly from the government’s own initiatives and commitments, and partly from the demand for such solutions."

"There is increasing awareness about the need for sustainability across all real estate segments. However, the demand for sustainable office buildings outstrips that for green housing. A vast number of occupiers, especially MNCs and GCCs, now insist on sustainability features only available in green-certified Grade A office buildings," Puri explained.

In contrast, there has still not been such an imperative-driven shift in the Indian housing segment, and this is visible in the relative scarcity of green residential stock in the country. Commercial real estate is proving to be India's sustainability vanguard, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Real Estate Bengaluru Office Space Commercial Real Estate DELHI-NCR Green Office Space
