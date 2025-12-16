Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) Members of the Karnataka Drivers' Union on Tuesday staged a protest condemning the recent change in pick-up locations at Kempegowda International Airport here. The protest was held near the Sadahalli Gate toll plaza near the airport under the leadership of G Narayanaswamy, founder and state president of the union.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge as protesters attempted to block other taxis from entering the airport premises.

The protesters alleged that the revised pick-up arrangements at the airport have caused inconvenience to drivers as well as passengers, leading to congestion and operational difficulties.

They also criticised the parking fee structure, claiming it places an unfair financial burden on drivers who depend on airport trips for their livelihood.

However, the Kempegowda International Airport, which is operated by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement on Tuesday that the new pick-up measures are designed to create a safer, smoother, and more predictable experience for passengers.

"At BLR Airport, passenger safety and convenience are our top priorities. With daily passenger and vehicle volumes continuing to rise, it became necessary to bring greater discipline and clarity to arrival pick-up areas to prevent congestion, unsafe halts, and confusion at the kerbside," it said in a statement.

According to the BIAL statement, private vehicles have a dedicated pick-up lane with a generous free time window, while commercial vehicles operate from designated parking and supervised pick-up zones to ensure orderly movement.

"These systems are standard practice at leading global airports. This is not about enforcement or revenue generation. Our focus is on behaviour change, safety, and ensuring that pick-up zones remain available for genuine, quick boarding. We have rolled this out with extensive on-ground guidance, signage, and coordination with cab operators," the statement added.

According to BIAL officials, as per the new lane segregation system, entry to the designated arrival pick-up zone in T1 and T2 will be free for all private cars (white board), however, there will be a charge for misusing or overstaying inside the zone beyond the prescribed time limits.

"The airport will give eight minutes (much higher than international standards) of free use of the zone for all the users, beyond which there will be Rs 150 charges for overstay from 8-13 minutes and Rs 300 charges for 13-18 minutes. Any vehicle overstaying beyond 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, and applicable fines and towing charges will be levied, it had stated. PTI AMP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)