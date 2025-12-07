Karnataka Congress Worker Killed In Violent Clash Between 2 Groups In Chikkamagaluru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Congress worker and gram panchayat member was killed during a violent confrontation between two groups in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The victim, 38-year-old Ganesh Gowda, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon around 9.30 pm near Kalmadeshwara Math Road. The clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a banner.

Dispute Escalates After Earlier Quarrel

According to officials, members of both groups had engaged in a heated argument earlier in the evening near a bar in the town. The tension quickly escalated, leading to a full-blown clash later that night.

Several individuals from both sides suffered serious head injuries and were taken to Chikkamagaluru District Hospital for treatment.

Police Arrest Four, Search On for More

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe confirmed that a Scene of Crime Officer team inspected the spot soon after the incident. Four police teams have been deployed to track down the attackers.

So far, four accused have been arrested, while three others remain absconding. Two of those involved in the clash are currently receiving treatment in hospital under police guard.

“We are verifying the motive behind the incident. Action will be taken based on the complaint and investigation,” Amathe said, adding that the complete sequence of events will become clearer once the remaining suspects are arrested. A case has been registered at the Sakharayapatna police station.

Chief Minister Condemns Killing

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had sought a detailed report from district police and assured strict action against those responsible.

In a post on X, he expressed deep sorrow over Gowda’s death, saying he was “as saddened by the death of Ganesh Gowda as his own family members”. He vowed that the culprits would receive the maximum punishment under the law.

“Anyone who raises weapons against people who desire peace and harmony will be firmly dealt with,” he added.

Ministers Call for Preventive Measures

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the motive would become clearer as the investigation progresses. District in-charge minister K J George labelled the incident “heinous and condemnable”, directing officials to ensure such clashes do not recur in the future.

Police have registered a case at Sakharayapatna police station, and the search continues for the remaining suspects involved in the fatal attack.