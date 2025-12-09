Actor-turned-politician Vijay used his first major public appearance since the Karur stampede to deliver sharp criticism at both the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, accusing them of failing the people. Addressing a massive crowd from the rooftop of his campaign vehicle, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader praised the Puducherry administration for its security arrangements while slamming the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay Praises Puducherry’s Security, Targets DMK

Speaking at the event, Vijay said the contrast between the two governments was stark. “The Puducherry government is not like the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Even though this is not a government-organised event, they have still provided security without any discrimination. I sincerely thank the Puducherry government and the Chief Minister from the bottom of my heart. The DMK government should learn from this — but they won’t. In the upcoming elections, they will realise this fully, and the people will deliver the verdict.”

This was the first time Vijay addressed supporters outdoors since the Karur tragedy in September, where 41 people lost their lives. The setback had placed TVK under intense scrutiny over safety measures at its events.

Puducherry | TVK chief & Actor Vijay address a large public rally in Uppalam Expo Ground.



He says, "For the Union government, Tamil Nadu is a separate state, and Puducherry is a separate UT. But for us, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are alike. I thank the Puducherry government for… pic.twitter.com/fdCfjeEJVi — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

Centre Ignoring Puducherry’s Statehood Demand, Says Vijay

Turning his criticism towards the Union government, Vijay said the Centre had repeatedly sidelined Puducherry’s aspirations. “The people of Puducherry know that the Centre has not addressed the Union Territory’s needs — not just the demand for statehood, but also its development requirements. Even in March this year, the Assembly passed yet another resolution seeking statehood — the 16th such resolution.”

He listed a series of grievances—from lack of job opportunities and absence of IT investments to administrative delays and neglected regions such as Karaikal and Mahe. “There is no development in Karaikal or Mahe. Tourist spots in Puducherry still lack basic facilities like adequate parking and restrooms. All these issues need urgent improvement." Both Vijay and Bussy Anand reiterated their belief that TVK is poised for victory in the 2026 Puducherry elections, asserting that the rally marked the beginning of an aggressive campaign phase.



"Also, the people of Puducherry do not trust the DMK,” Vijay asserted.

Tense Moments With Police; TVK Eyes 2026 Win

In the lead-up to the event, a brief confrontation occurred when a senior police official, Isha Singh IPS, was seen arguing with TVK leader Anand over arrangements. She reportedly snapped, “you don’t teach me what to do — 40 people have died in your rally,” referencing the Karur incident.

Despite the tension, a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Vijay. Police ensured the campaign vehicle was stationed at a distance from the public to prevent crowding.