Financial Distress, Eviction Pressure Drove Kapoor Family To Suicide In Delhi's Kalkaji: Police

A day after a family of three was found dead in their rented home in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, police said mounting financial distress and sustained pressure to vacate the flat may have driven them into deep depression, leading to the suspected mass suicide.

Anuradha Kapoor, 52, and her two sons, Ashish Kapoor, 32, and Chaitanya Kapoor, 27, were found hanging inside their residence on Friday. Police said Ashish was an engineer, while Chaitanya was preparing for the civil services examination. Both were unemployed at the time of their deaths.

Their father had died a few years ago, after which the family largely withdrew from social contact and remained mostly disconnected from relatives, investigators said, according to PTI.

Eviction order led police to flat

The incident came to light around 2.47 pm when a police team arrived at the flat to execute a court order linked to a property possession case. The landlord had moved court over alleged non-payment of rent.

According to police, the family had not paid the monthly rent of ₹35,000 for nearly one-and-a-half years. When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, staff used a duplicate key to enter the flat.

“Inside, all three were found hanging from ceiling fans,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari had said earlier.

Police said Anuradha Kapoor and her elder son Ashish were found hanging from two ceiling fans installed in the drawing room, while Chaitanya was found hanging from a fan in one of the bedrooms.

Suicide note, debts and unanswered questions

A handwritten note recovered from the scene indicated that the family had been suffering from depression. “The note suggests emotional distress faced by the family, due to which they may have taken the extreme step,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators believe prolonged financial difficulties and repeated demands to vacate the flat had placed the family under severe mental stress. Officers had earlier visited the premises as part of the eviction process, the report stated, quoting police sources.

Relatives informed after the incident told police they had not been in touch with the family for several years and were unaware of the extent of their financial and emotional struggles. Investigators are now verifying details of loans and liabilities amounting to several lakh rupees.

Neighbours described the family as quiet and reclusive, saying they rarely interacted with others. Some residents also claimed the two brothers had attempted suicide about 15 to 20 days ago, following which police and ambulances had arrived, a claim police said is being verified.

The bodies have been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are scheduled for Monday. Legal formalities are being carried out under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police said the case prima facie appears to be one of mass suicide, but all angles are being examined. Statements of relatives, neighbours and the landlord are being recorded to determine whether any form of pressure or harassment played a role. Further investigation is underway.