12 Killed After Passenger Bus Overturns In J&K's Udhampur

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident near the Jalo area on the Ramnagar–Udhampur route on Monday.

According to police, the bus was travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur when the accident occurred. Twelve people have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained injuries. Rescue teams are present at the spot and relief operations are underway.

Police and local administration teams have launched a rescue operation and are shifting the injured to nearby medical centres. Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.