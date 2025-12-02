Hemant Soren's JMM To Join Hands With BJP? Speculation Rises As Jharkhand CM Visits Delhi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHemant Soren's JMM To Join Hands With BJP? Speculation Rises As Jharkhand CM Visits Delhi

Congress dismisses this as baseless BJP propaganda, claiming government stability.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jharkhand’s political atmosphere has turned tense, with speculation that the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may consider forming a government together in the future.

Rumours intensified after Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, MLA Kalpana Soren, travelled to Delhi, where they were expected to meet senior BJP leaders for discussions on potential political strategies.

Oppn Debunks Possible Alliance

Amid growing chatter over a pre-poll or post-poll partnership, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha dismissed the talk as baseless. He said those spreading such claims “have something wrong with their thinking” and accused the BJP of having no real political agenda left.

Sinha further alleged that the BJP is deliberately fuelling rumours without any official proof of a collapse or change in government. He also claimed that several BJP legislators are in touch with the ruling alliance and assured that the JMM-led government remains stable and will complete its term.

BJP Denies Alliance Talk

The BJP has also rejected the speculation outright, saying that any belief in a future JMM-BJP government is misplaced. The party reiterated that their ideologies are fundamentally opposed and the two sides “can never come together”.

Commenting on Hemant Soren’s Delhi visit, BJP leaders said only the Chief Minister can explain his purpose, adding that there are several allegations against the JMM leadership, and therefore the BJP has no intention of aligning with them.

Input By : Chandan Sinha
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
