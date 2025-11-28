Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIED Blast In Jharkhand Forest Kills Woman; Maoists Suspected

IED Blast In Jharkhand Forest Kills Woman; Maoists Suspected

The women were collecting leaves when the blast occurred. Police attribute the attack to Maoist desperation due to ongoing security operations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 28 (PTI) A woman was killed and two others were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singbhum district on Friday evening, police said.

The improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Saranda forest under the Jeraikela Police Station area, a senior officer said.

"A group of women had gone to the Kolbhonga area in the forest to pluck 'sial' (silk cotton tree) leaves, and one of them stepped on the IED planted by Maoists, and the device went off," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI.

One of them died while two others were injured, the SP said.

"The injured are being treated at the Manoharpur hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. If the need arises, we will shift them to another hospital for better treatment," Renu said.

The SP termed this act as a "sign of desperation by the Maoists" due to the intensive combing operation being carried out against them by the security forces.

Police sources said that three women from Kolbhonga village had gone in the afternoon to pluck 'sial' leaves, and when they were returning home, Phoolon Dhanwar (18), one of the women, accidentally stepped on the IED, resulting in the blast, which led to her death on the spot.

Two other women, Salami Kundalna (28) and Barsi Dhanwar (35), were also injured, the sources said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Manoharpur Jaydeep Lakra said the body of Dhanwar would be sent for post-mortem examination to the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital on Saturday, as the blast took place in dense forest. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Jharkhand Moists
