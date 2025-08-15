Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Dies After Suffering Brain Injury

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Dies After Suffering Brain Injury

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren of JMM passed away in Delhi due to a brain injury sustained from a fall at home.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 11:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren has passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, said his party Jharhand Mukti Morcha in a statement on Friday.

Soren was in a critical condition and was on life support, a private hospital in Delhi confirmed on August 2. A team of senior specialists is providing round-the-clock care, closely monitoring the 62-year-old leader’s health.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also confirmed the minister's death: "You shouldn't have left like this, Ramdas Da...Final Johar, Dada."

Soren, a prominent figure in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was airlifted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in the national capital from Jamshedpur after suffering a severe injury in a fall at his home earlier this month.

“He is currently in a critical condition and on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care,” the hospital said in a statement released by the JMM.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who travelled to Delhi to oversee the treatment, confirmed that Soren sustained a brain injury due to the accident. Earlier in the day, he had been admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.

The JMM, in a post on X, described Soren as “a brave soldier of the party” and praised his lifelong dedication to public service. “The struggle, dedication, and spirit of service of respected Ramdas Ji are a source of inspiration for us all,” the party wrote.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
