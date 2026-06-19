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HomeCitiesBJP Leader’s Comments Fuel Punjab Controversy; Says ‘Sorry’ Amid Growing Backlash

BJP Leader’s Comments Fuel Punjab Controversy; Says ‘Sorry’ Amid Growing Backlash

A political controversy erupted after the BJP Chandigarh chief's remarks on Punjabis drew criticism. The leader later expressed regret and sought to clarify his statement.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP, Congress, SAD condemned comment, demanding apology.
  • AAP protested, attempting to gherao the city BJP office.

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, and the SAD have hit out at the BJP, alleging that the saffron party's Chandigarh unit president, Jatinder Pal Malhotra, made an "anti-Punjabi" remark and insulted the Punjabi community.

The AAP's Chandigarh unit on Friday protested and tried to gherao the city BJP office here, but police stopped them by setting up barricades. The protesting AAP leaders and workers raised slogans against Malhotra and the BJP and also burned an effigy of the BJP leader.

AAP leader Yogesh Dhingra, who was part of the protest, said, "Chandigarh BJP chief's statement calling Punjabis 'emotional ****** fools' is an insult to the entire Punjabi community." They said Punjabis have made the greatest sacrifices for the country's independence, guarded its borders, and filled the nation's granaries, but "insulting Punjabis is utterly reprehensible".

The protesters said the people of Punjab know how to respond democratically to those who hurt the honour of Punjabis, adding that if the BJP truly respects Punjab and Punjabis, it should distance itself from the statement and take immediate action against the leader in question.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring demanded that the BJP apologise for its Chandigarh unit chief's remarks. "By calling Punjabis emotional, bloody fools, the BJP has once again exposed its thinking towards Punjab and Punjabiyat. Punjabis are certainly emotional, but not fools. Standing up for our self-respect and rights is our identity," Warring said.

He said Punjabis are always at the forefront -- whether safeguarding the country's borders or meeting the nation's food needs -- and always stand at the forefront in every crisis.

He said the "insult" to the community cannot be tolerated.

Shiromani Akali Dal's Chandigarh unit slammed the BJP leader, asking him to apologise for his remark.

Malhotra, who is also a Punjabi, said the word was not used for the community and accused the rival parties of circulating clipped videos of the sports event to target him.

"However, even if anyone felt hurt by my comments, I feel sorry. I was referring to myself at the event and not Punjabis," Malhotra told the media here.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did other political parties react to Malhotra's alleged remarks?

The AAP protested and tried to gherao the BJP office, burning an effigy. The Congress and SAD condemned the remarks, demanding apologies from the BJP and Malhotra.

How did Jatinder Pal Malhotra respond to the allegations?

Malhotra stated the word was not used for the community, accusing rivals of circulating clipped videos. He apologized if anyone felt hurt, clarifying he was referring to himself.

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Leader Punjab News Punjabis Remarks Punjab Controversy BJP Apology Jatinder Pal Malhotra
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