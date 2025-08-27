Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu After Showers, Landslide Leave Trail Of Destruction

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
According to IMD, severe convection activity is ongoing in areas like Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts of Jammu, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. Districts under the alert include Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi. An orange alert is in place for Srinagar and nine other districts across the Kashmir valley.

According to IMD, severe convection activity is ongoing in areas like Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur. The heavy downpour, continuing for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, has caused widespread flooding and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir, forcing thousands to evacuate from low-lying areas.

Rescue Underway In Vaishno Devi Route

Rescue operations remain underway near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route at Adhkuwari after a landslide killed nine pilgrims and injured 21 others on Tuesday. In Kishtwar, flash floods swept away 10 houses and a bridge in the Margi area, though no casualties were reported. Over 12 paramilitary personnel are stranded in Kathua’s Lakhanpur village, with efforts on to rescue them.

Rivers including Tawi, Chenab, Ujh and Ravi are flowing well above danger levels in the Jammu region. In Kashmir, the Jhelum has crossed the flood-alert mark at Sangam in Anantnag and is nearing the alert level in Srinagar. Massive damage to public infrastructure, including bridges and homes, has been reported across the Union Territory.

Train Services Hit In Jammu

Train services have also been hit, with the Indian Railways suspending traffic on the Pathankot Cantt–Kandrori section due to landslides and track damage caused by flash floods in the Chakki River. Several Jammu-bound trains have been cancelled, including services to New Delhi, Chennai, Varanasi, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The trains that were cancelled include Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan–Pathankot, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Yog Nagari Rishikesh JCO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–New Delhi JCO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Chennai JCO, Kalka–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra JCO, New Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra JCO, Jammu Tawi–Varanasi JCO, and Jammu Tawi–Sambalpur JCO.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Rains Jammu Weather Today Jammu Floods IMD Jammu
