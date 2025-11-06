Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJammu-Srinagar Direct Train Expected Soon, Final Leg To Be Completed By November 30

Jammu-Srinagar Direct Train Expected Soon, Final Leg To Be Completed By November 30

The Jammu-Srinagar direct train will soon become a reality. Work on tracks, stations, and bridges is nearing completion, marking a major step in connecting Kashmir with the rest of India.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jammu: A direct train service from Jammu to Srinagar is likely to begin before the year's end as all operational and redevelopment works in the Jammu division will be completed before November 30, said the Indian Railway officials.

The operationalisation of the direct train from Jammu to Srinagar will be a major milestone in the rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

At present, the Vande Bharat train operates between Katra town of Reasi district and Kashmir.

The Northern Railways has fast-tracked operational and redevelopment works in the Jammu division to enable a direct train service between Jammu and Srinagar, a move that will mark a big milestone in J&K’s railway connectivity.

Northern Railway officials said the direct train service is likely to start from Jammu railway station to Srinagar soon. “Work is underway to make the direct service possible. Flash floods earlier slowed down progress and shifted our targets, but the project is now being pushed aggressively,” the officials said.

They added that the major challenges lie on the Jammu–Katra stretch, where work on bridges, tracks, and station redevelopment is in progress.

“At Jammu station, there are two categories of work: civil structure and track-related. The track work is almost complete, while civil structures, including new platforms and station facilities, are nearing completion. The progress is being monitored to establish Jammu–Srinagar connectivity at the earliest,” an official added.

Operational and redevelopment works are expected to be completed before the end of November, and after that, a decision on starting the direct train service from Jammu to Srinagar would be taken.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is the most challenging railway project ever undertaken by the Indian Railways. This challenging project runs through the Himalayas and includes engineering marvels like the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and India's first cable-stayed railway bridge over the Anji Khad.

The line is now fully operational, providing all-weather connectivity and spurring socio-economic development in the region.

The train to Kashmir has been an over-century-old dream that was fulfilled when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat train from Katra town to Srinagar on June 6.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu News Srinagar News Jammu Srinagar Vande Bharat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Cities
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
World
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Bihar Votes Amid High-Stakes Battle Between Political Heavyweights in Mokama
UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget