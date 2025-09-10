An uneasy calm prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday after violent clashes erupted a day earlier over the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Prohibitory orders remained in place with restrictions extended to Bhaderwah valley, where shops and businesses stayed shut.

Officials said at least eight police personnel, including two officers, were injured in Tuesday’s clashes, news agency PTI reported. Demonstrations broke out after Malik, also the J-K unit president of AAP, was taken into custody and shifted to Kathua jail for allegedly disturbing public order.

Doda town and adjoining areas were sealed, while additional security forces were deployed across sensitive locations including Bhaderwah, Gandoh, Bhalessa, Chilli Pingal, Kahara and Thathri. Authorities ordered the closure of educational institutions and urged residents to remain indoors. “The situation is peaceful. There are no reports of any untoward incidents from anywhere,” a police officer told PTI, clarifying that no fresh protests were reported.

AAP Calls Moves 'Illegal', Farooq Abdullah Points To LG Manoj Sinha

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, accompanied by senior leader Imran Hussain, termed the detention “illegal and unconstitutional”. According to PTI, he told reporters, “The section used against terrorists has been slapped on an elected member for raising voice for the people of his constituency. It is very wrong. We will fight this injustice on the streets, in Parliament, and, if necessary, in the Supreme Court.”

Singh accused the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the PSA to target his party. “They have previously jailed Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and even me. Today, Mehraj Malik has been imprisoned,” he alleged.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah told ANI in Baramulla, “The police and administration are under the LG. Whatever happens there, the LG will be responsible for it.”

Mehbooba Mufti Alleges Malik Made 'Scapegoat' 'To Divert Attention From Hazratbal Incident'

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Malik had been “made a scapegoat” to divert attention from the Hazratbal emblem controversy. Speaking to reporters at the PDP headquarters, she said, “Religious sentiments were hurt in Hazratbal. Instead of apologising and taking action against the Waqf board and its chairperson, they have registered a case against people who expressed their anger against the desecration… to book an elected representative under the PSA seems to be a tactic to divert attention from the situation in Kashmir due to the Hazratbal incident.”

Mufti further stated that Doda was still reeling from heavy rainfall but the administration “chose to book the MLA instead of providing relief”. Appealing to the Lieutenant Governor, she said, “It will be my appeal to the LG to withdraw the FIR in the Hazratbal incident and also release MLA Doda. He might have used harsh language but PSA or jail is not the punishment for it.”

Amid Prohibitory Orders In Doda, Authorities Deny Internet Shutdown

According to PTI, Additional District Magistrate Anil Kumar Thakur issued prohibitory orders banning gatherings of four or more people and prohibiting provocative speeches, slogans, or carrying of sharp-edged weapons. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, was directed to enforce these restrictions strictly. Officials warned that violations would invite punitive action.

Shops, businesses, and schools in Doda and Bhaderwah remained closed, with traffic movement significantly reduced. Some residents complained of internet slowdowns, but authorities denied imposing restrictions, attributing it instead to technical restoration work.

Protests demanding Malik’s release also spread to Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Kishtwar districts. The National Conference, PDP, and People’s Conference condemned the detention, calling it an “assault on democracy.” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who visited Malik’s father on Tuesday, told PTI that the issues could have been addressed in the Assembly and said the detention of an elected member under the PSA undermined democracy.

J&K Board Exams Postponed

Meanwhile, IANS reported that the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) postponed Class 10 and 11 exams in the Union Territory citing restrictions in Doda. In a statement, JKBOSE said the decision was taken to “ensure the safety of students and the smooth conduct of examinations”. Fresh dates for the postponed papers will be announced later.