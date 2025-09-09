Protests Erupt As AAP Workers Demand Release Of Detained J&K MLA Mehraj Malik

Jammu witnessed protests by AAP workers on Monday following the detention of Mehraj Malik, a sitting member of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Malik was taken into custody under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district. This is the first time a sitting MLA in the Union Territory has been detained under the PSA, which allows authorities to hold individuals without charge or trial for up to two years.

#WATCH | Jammu | Aam Aadmi Party workers hold protest against the detention of J&K AAP President & MLA Mehraj Malik under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA) on grounds of his activities being "prejudicial to the maintenance of public order". pic.twitter.com/4yafXxNacC — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

Political Backlash

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the detention, calling Malik “not a threat to public safety” and describing the PSA as a “discredited law.” Opposition parties, including the PDP and People’s Conference, criticized the move as an assault on democracy, while AAP called it an attempt to silence voices advocating for people’s rights.

The 37-year-old MLA, who leads AAP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, was detained at Dak Bungalow while preparing to visit flood-hit areas of his constituency. Officials said a police dossier was prepared against him, and he was subsequently moved to Bhaderwah district jail, reportedly on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, with whom Malik has had a public spat.

Supporters and Detractors Speak Out

Government employees staged a protest backing the deputy commissioner, accusing Malik of “habitually” abusing officials and inciting youths. They praised Singh for his “exceptional service” and dedication to public welfare. Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal defended Malik, calling him “the lion of the AAP” and vowing that jail, threats, or conspiracies will not silence him.

Mehraj Malik, a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was detained on Monday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly disturbing… pic.twitter.com/JDlDqDwALP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2025

While in custody, Malik posted a video alleging he was being prevented from visiting flood-affected residents. He accused the administration of targeting him and claimed several of his colleagues had been booked in fabricated cases. He also highlighted areas of his constituency lacking road connectivity, ration, and shelter.

Malik has previously been involved in assembly confrontations and disputes with BJP and PDP members over controversial remarks. He won the Doda seat in the 2024 Assembly elections by over 4,500 votes, securing AAP’s first legislative seat in the Union Territory.

Calls for Immediate Release

Senior leaders, including PDP’s Waheed Para, CPM’s M.Y. Tarigami, and People’s Conference’s Sajad Gani Lone, demanded Malik’s immediate release, warning that detaining an elected MLA under the PSA sets a dangerous precedent and undermines democratic institutions.