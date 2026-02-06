AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Thursday morning in a brazen attack near a gurudwara in the Model Town area. The incident occurred when Oberoi had stepped out of the gurudwara and was about to get into his car.

According to initial information, two assailants opened fire on Oberoi at close range, firing around 10 rounds. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Attack Outside Model Town Gurudwara

The shooting took place shortly after Oberoi exited the Model Town gurudwara. As he was preparing to sit inside his vehicle, the attackers struck, firing multiple bullets before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle.

The attackers managed to escape immediately after the incident, and efforts are on to identify and trace them. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Oppn Slams AAP Govt

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, alleged the AAP government of law and order failure in the state.

"The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren’t safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?" asked Bajwa.

"Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis ,while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?" he questioned further.

