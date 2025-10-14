Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Bursts Into Flames On National Highway, Several Casualties Feared

Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Bursts Into Flames On National Highway, Several Casualties Feared

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families, and assured that proper medical care and assistance are being provided.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Several casualties have been reported after a major fire broke out on a moving private travel bus near the military station in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The Jaisalmer-Jodhpur bound bus caught fire on the National Highway, causing thick smoke to billow and forcing the driver to halt immediately. Eyewitnesses reported that the blaze led to a massive traffic jam stretching several kilometres, while nearby Army personnel and firefighters rushed to control the fire and assist passengers.

According to witnesses, the prompt action of fire tenders and Army personnel stationed nearby helped prevent the fire from spreading further. Despite their efforts, the bus was completely charred in the blaze. Police have cordoned off the area, and authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh expressed deep sorrow over the incident, directing officials to ensure immediate relief and medical care for the injured. Patients are being treated urgently at Shri Jawahir Hospital, Jaisalmer. The district administration confirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to support those impacted by the tragedy.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families, and assured that proper medical care and assistance are being provided.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also shared his concern, praying for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured.

Additional SP Kailash Dan confirmed, “The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital…Rescue operations continue.” Authorities continue to manage traffic, ensure passenger safety, and investigate the cause of the fire as relief efforts proceed at the site.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaisalmer Rajasthan Rajasthan News Bus Fire #Rajasthan
