Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Bursts Into Flames On National Highway, Several Casualties Feared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Several casualties have been reported after a major fire broke out on a moving private travel bus near the military station in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The Jaisalmer-Jodhpur bound bus caught fire on the National Highway, causing thick smoke to billow and forcing the driver to halt immediately. Eyewitnesses reported that the blaze led to a massive traffic jam stretching several kilometres, while nearby Army personnel and firefighters rushed to control the fire and assist passengers.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A Jaisalmer-Jodhpur bus burst into flames in Jaisalmer. Fire tenders and Police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/8vcxx5ID1q — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

According to witnesses, the prompt action of fire tenders and Army personnel stationed nearby helped prevent the fire from spreading further. Despite their efforts, the bus was completely charred in the blaze. Police have cordoned off the area, and authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh expressed deep sorrow over the incident, directing officials to ensure immediate relief and medical care for the injured. Patients are being treated urgently at Shri Jawahir Hospital, Jaisalmer. The district administration confirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to support those impacted by the tragedy.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families, and assured that proper medical care and assistance are being provided.

Jaisalmer bus fire | Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tweets, "The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the citizens affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to… pic.twitter.com/wN8VC4D9T9 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also shared his concern, praying for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured.

Jaisalmer bus fire | Former Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot tweets, "A distressing report has been received that several people have been injured due to a massive fire breaking out in a bus. I pray to God that there be minimal loss of life in this accident… pic.twitter.com/7QFhzQ976R — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

Additional SP Kailash Dan confirmed, “The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital…Rescue operations continue.” Authorities continue to manage traffic, ensure passenger safety, and investigate the cause of the fire as relief efforts proceed at the site.