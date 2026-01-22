Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAir Force Aspirant Killed In Jaipur Hit-and-Run As Speeding SUV Mows Her Down

Air Force Aspirant Killed In Jaipur Hit-and-Run As Speeding SUV Mows Her Down

A speeding Thar SUV struck her while she jogged with her sister. The driver fled after hitting another vehicle, abandoning the SUV.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Jaipur after a speeding Thar SUV struck her from behind while she was jogging with her sister. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, as police launched a search to trace the suspect.

The victim was identified as Anaya Sharma, a resident of Jhunjhunu who had recently been selected for the Indian Air Force. She was in Jaipur to prepare for her upcoming physical examination, police said, reported India Today. 

Speeding SUV Hits Teen From Behind

According to initial reports, the accident occurred on Tuesday morning as Anaya and her sister were out for their daily jog on a highway stretch in the city. Witnesses told police that a black Thar SUV approached at high speed and rammed into Anaya from behind, throwing her violently onto the road.

The impact left her critically injured. Bystanders rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, officials said.

Driver Abandons Vehicle, Probe Underway

Police said that after hitting Anaya, the driver continued driving and struck another vehicle before stopping a short distance away. The driver then abandoned the Thar SUV and fled the area on foot, triggering a manhunt.

Local law enforcement reached the spot soon after receiving information about the crash and seized the abandoned vehicle. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the absconding driver.

Officials have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help trace the suspect, as the investigation continues into the fatal hit-and-run that cut short the life of a young Air Force aspirant.

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jaipur News Hit And Run
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Cities
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
India
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
World
Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief
Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Revokes Tariff Threat After Talks With NATO Chief
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget