Air Force Aspirant Killed In Jaipur Hit-and-Run As Speeding SUV Mows Her Down

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Jaipur after a speeding Thar SUV struck her from behind while she was jogging with her sister. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, as police launched a search to trace the suspect.

The victim was identified as Anaya Sharma, a resident of Jhunjhunu who had recently been selected for the Indian Air Force. She was in Jaipur to prepare for her upcoming physical examination, police said, reported India Today.

Speeding SUV Hits Teen From Behind

According to initial reports, the accident occurred on Tuesday morning as Anaya and her sister were out for their daily jog on a highway stretch in the city. Witnesses told police that a black Thar SUV approached at high speed and rammed into Anaya from behind, throwing her violently onto the road.

The impact left her critically injured. Bystanders rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, officials said.

Driver Abandons Vehicle, Probe Underway

Police said that after hitting Anaya, the driver continued driving and struck another vehicle before stopping a short distance away. The driver then abandoned the Thar SUV and fled the area on foot, triggering a manhunt.

Local law enforcement reached the spot soon after receiving information about the crash and seized the abandoned vehicle. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the absconding driver.

Officials have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help trace the suspect, as the investigation continues into the fatal hit-and-run that cut short the life of a young Air Force aspirant.