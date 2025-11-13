Jaipur’s Harmada Again Hit By Dumper Menace; One Dead, One Seriously Hurt

A speeding dumper has once again caused devastation in Jaipur’s Harmada area, where a biker was killed after the heavy vehicle rammed into his motorcycle. His companion, Gauri Shankar, sustained severe injuries in the collision.

The crash took place at the Harmada crossroads, where the dumper’s impact was so forceful that Sonu (30) died on the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. According to initial information, both men were travelling from Chomu towards Jaipur when the high-speed dumper hit their bike and dragged it for several metres. The injured rider has been admitted to a nearby private hospital.

This comes just days after another dumper-related tragedy in the region that claimed 15 lives, yet the menace of uncontrolled dumpers continues. Police have since seized the vehicle involved in Thursday’s accident.