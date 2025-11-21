Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Jaipur Girl Faced Verbal Abuse With Sexual References, Teachers Ignored Pleas Before Suicide': CBSE Probe

A nine-year-old girl studying in Class 4 died after jumping from the fourth floor of her school building in Jaipur earlier this month. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
An inquiry by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) into the death of a nine-year-old student at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur has found grave lapses in safety protocols and the school’s immediate response to the incident.

According to the CBSE report, the child had been subjected to sustained bullying, including verbal abuse with sexual references. Despite approaching her class teacher twice on the day of the incident, she was never referred to the school counsellor, the probe found.

Amaira Kumar Meena, a Class 4 student, died after jumping from the fourth floor of the school building on November 1. Her parents alleged she was bullied, teased, and verbally abused and that the school authorities ignored repeated complaints.

Investigators said the school failed to act on multiple red flags and did not have adequate systems in place to ensure the child’s safety and emotional well-being. The findings have raised serious questions about the school’s internal grievance redressal mechanisms and its compliance with child-protection norms.

The CBSE has also issued a notice to the school manager over the “gross violations” and prolonged harassment of the student that lead to the incident, seeking a response within 30 days.

 

 

 

 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
CBSE Jaipur News Jaipur Suicide Jaipur Suicide Case
