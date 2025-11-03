Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At least 14 people were killed and several others injured after a speeding dumper truck rammed into multiple vehicles in Jaipur’s Harmada area on Monday afternoon, officials said. The devastating crash occurred near Loha Mandi, leaving a trail of mangled vehicles and chaos over a stretch of nearly 300 metres.

Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni told PTI that twelve people died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries. “Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to the SMS Hospital’s trauma centre,” he said. The dumper, reportedly empty at the time, was travelling from Road No. 14 towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump when it struck a series of vehicles one after another.

Police teams swiftly reached the spot, diverted traffic, and began clearing the wreckage to restore movement on the busy route. Ambulances rushed the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims’ Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic Jaipur accident.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X quoting PM Modi.

He further announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF): “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” he added.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Calls Incident ‘Heart-Wrenching’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the road accident in Jaipur’s Lohamandi area under Harmada Police Station limits “extremely tragic and heart-wrenching.”

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “The road accident that occurred in the Lohamandi area of Harmada in Jaipur, resulting in loss of life, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. We pray to God to grant a place to the departed souls in His eternal abode and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to endure this devastating blow.”

Eyewitnesses Allege Driver Was Drunk

According to eyewitness accounts, the dumper was being driven at an excessive speed before the driver lost control and ploughed into several vehicles.

Surinder, one of the survivors whose car was struck, recounted the terrifying moments: “The truck was coming from the Loha Mandi side. The truck was at full speed, the driver was completely drunk, and trampled everyone in its path. My car was parked and I was inside the car…”

Rajasthan Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar later confirmed that 14 people had died in the mishap. “There are 14 deaths and 12 are under treatment. Three out of those 12 are critical... It seems that the driver must have been intoxicated,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He previously said that out of the injured persons, six are admitted to SMS Hospital, two are in the CKS Hospital, and two are in Kawatiya Hospital. “The six admitted here (SMS) are critical, and the others have minor injuries. A team of the best of our doctors are treating them,” he said, as per PTI.

Second Major Road Accident in Two Days

This incident marks the second major road tragedy in Rajasthan within 48 hours. On Sunday evening, at least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, died after a tempo traveller collided with a stationary trailer truck in the Phalodi area.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences on X, stating, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic road accident in Harmada, Jaipur, which has resulted in significant loss of life. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I pray to God that the departed souls find peace and that their families are granted strength and patience. I pray for the swift recovery of all those who were injured in this accident.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash while ensuring that those injured receive proper medical care.