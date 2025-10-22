Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJaipur: Congress MLA’s Teen Son Rams Audi Into 2 Cars, Victim Alleges Threats, Attempted Assault

Jaipur: Congress MLA’s Teen Son Rams Audi Into 2 Cars, Victim Alleges Threats, Attempted Assault

In Jaipur, a teenager, claiming to be a Congress MLA's son, allegedly drove an Audi at high speed, hitting a Maruti Swift and injuring two.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 12:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An Audi allegedly driven at high speed by a school student rammed into two cars in Jaipur on Tuesday, injuring two people, police said. The teenager, who claimed to be the son of Congress MLA Rajkumar Sharma, allegedly behaved aggressively with one of the car drivers after the crash, according to the first information report (FIR).

According to the complaint, the speeding Audi hit a Maruti Swift, pushing it onto a road divider near Maharana Pratap Circle. The Swift’s occupants — Pulkit Pareek and his friend — sustained injuries in the collision. Pareek, who filed the FIR, told NDTV that he was transporting blood from a blood bank for his brother-in-law when the Audi struck his vehicle from behind.

“The Audi came speeding at around 150 kmph from behind and hit my car. After the collision, my vehicle crashed into a platform built over a divider,” Pareek said.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where Pareek received seven stitches on his head. They were later discharged after treatment, NDTV's report stated.

Minor Driver Said “He Is MLA’s Son, Offered Money”: Victim

Pareek alleged that the teenager behind the wheel got out of the Audi and began threatening them. “He said he was the son of an MLA and told us to ‘take some money and get your car repaired’,” Pareek remarked, as per the report.

The complainant added that the boy, who appeared to be around 15 or 16 years old, “became aggressive and tried to assault” him after the accident. Police confirmed that the airbags in the Audi deployed after the impact.

The Jaipur police said one of the damaged cars left the scene and its driver did not file a complaint, the report stated. Meanwhile, Pareek was called to the police station to record his formal statement on Wednesday. He has demanded that strict action be taken against the offender.

Also read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Jaipur Jaipur News Rajkumar Sharma CONGRESS #Rajasthan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: Women At Centre Of Poll Promises, But What About Candidate Lists? Check NDA, INDIA Numbers
Bihar Polls: Women At Centre Of Poll Promises, But What About Candidate Lists? See Numbers
Cities
Maa Kali Idol ‘Desecration’ Row In Bengal Sparks BJP-TMC Tussle, Local Tensions In South 24 Parganas
'Maa Kali In Prison Van': Idol Desecration Row In Bengal Sparks BJP-TMC Tussle, Local Tensions
Telangana
Hyderabad ‘Gau Rakshak’ Shot At, BJP Leaders Blame AIMIM Worker, Demand Arrest
Hyderabad ‘Gau Rakshak’ Shot At, BJP Leaders Blame AIMIM Worker, Demand Arrest
India
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget