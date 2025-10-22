Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An Audi allegedly driven at high speed by a school student rammed into two cars in Jaipur on Tuesday, injuring two people, police said. The teenager, who claimed to be the son of Congress MLA Rajkumar Sharma, allegedly behaved aggressively with one of the car drivers after the crash, according to the first information report (FIR).

According to the complaint, the speeding Audi hit a Maruti Swift, pushing it onto a road divider near Maharana Pratap Circle. The Swift’s occupants — Pulkit Pareek and his friend — sustained injuries in the collision. Pareek, who filed the FIR, told NDTV that he was transporting blood from a blood bank for his brother-in-law when the Audi struck his vehicle from behind.

“The Audi came speeding at around 150 kmph from behind and hit my car. After the collision, my vehicle crashed into a platform built over a divider,” Pareek said.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where Pareek received seven stitches on his head. They were later discharged after treatment, NDTV's report stated.

Minor Driver Said “He Is MLA’s Son, Offered Money”: Victim

Pareek alleged that the teenager behind the wheel got out of the Audi and began threatening them. “He said he was the son of an MLA and told us to ‘take some money and get your car repaired’,” Pareek remarked, as per the report.

The complainant added that the boy, who appeared to be around 15 or 16 years old, “became aggressive and tried to assault” him after the accident. Police confirmed that the airbags in the Audi deployed after the impact.

The Jaipur police said one of the damaged cars left the scene and its driver did not file a complaint, the report stated. Meanwhile, Pareek was called to the police station to record his formal statement on Wednesday. He has demanded that strict action be taken against the offender.