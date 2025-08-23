Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
J&K SIA Nabs Hizbul Mujahideen Operative In Shopian, Linked To Cross-Border Sleeper Cell

J&K SIA arrested Hizbul Mujahideen OGW Altaf Hussain Wagay in Shopian. He acted as a sleeper cell, linked to cross-border handlers, aiding terror activities and anti-India propaganda.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested an over-ground worker (OGW) linked to the banned terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

The accused, identified as Altaf Hussain Wagay, hails from the Reban Gund area of Behram in Shopian district. According to the SIA, Wagay had been operating as a “sleeper cell,” quietly facilitating terror-related activities across the region.

“Following relentless efforts, SIA Kashmir has achieved a major success by apprehending OGW Altaf Hussain Wagay, resident of Reban Gund, Behram, Shopian,” an SIA spokesperson said.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into a terrorism-related case. During the probe, the agency reportedly collected credible evidence linking Wagay directly to a terrorist handler from Hizbul Mujahideen, believed to be operating from across the border.

“Under the direction of the terrorist handler, Wagay was orchestrating terrorist, unlawful, and anti-national activities, including conspiracy, propaganda, and the promotion of anti-India narratives,” the spokesperson added.

Authorities said Wagay played a key role in spreading extremist ideology and aiding the revival of terrorist networks in south Kashmir. He maintained discreet yet coordinated communication with handlers outside India, enabling these operations.

The SIA confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover the broader network of operatives and sleeper cells connected to Hizbul Mujahideen within the Union Territory.

This arrest marks a significant step in the region’s counter-terrorism efforts, highlighting the persistent challenges authorities face in dismantling sleeper networks and curbing radicalization.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
OGW Terrorism In Kashmir Hizbul Mujahideen SIA Kashmir Counter Terrorism Sleeper Cell Shopian Arrest Cross-border Links Altaf Hussain Wagay Over-ground Worker
