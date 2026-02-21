J&K: Seven CRPF Jawans Hurt In Srinagar Road Mishap

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJ&K: Seven CRPF Jawans Hurt In Srinagar Road Mishap

Doctors attending on the injured jawans said they were stable.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

Seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Officials said that seven CRPF jawans were injured in Dagpora area of Srinagar district in a road accident.

"The accident occurred at Dagpora in Ahmad Nagar area when a bulletproof Bunker vehicle of the CRPF went out of the driver's control and skidded off the road plunging into a water canal. The injured have been shifted to SKIMS for treatment," the officials added.

"The injured have been identified as Naginder Singh (36), Ajit Kumar Ram (36), Raj Kishore Rai (40), Amit Kumar Yadav (38), Rajdhan Ram (55), Mankar Kumar (40) and Neeraj Kumar (45)," the officials said.

Road accidents often cause fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir and are mostly attributed to rash and negligent driving, road rage, over-loading, over-speeding and by the two wheeler drivers not wearing crash helmets.

Traffic Department has deployed special squads to check these offences and petrol pumps have been directed not to give fuel to motorcycle drivers reporting without wearing the crash helmets.

Roadside counselling is also held by the traffic department officials to educate drivers about traffic rules and the dangers caused by violating the traffic rules.

RTOs have been advertising strict action against offences like driving vehicles without a driving licence or a vehicle being driven by a minor and those indulging in stunts on the road.

Cancellation of vehicle registration and imprisonment to parents is one provision of the law in case a vehicle is fought being driven by a minor.

The menace of motorcycle drivers doing stunts on the road has spread to many areas in the Valley although originally a few cases were reported from Srinagar district only.

Even a female youth has been caught doing stunts on her motorcycle in south Kashmir districts.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

