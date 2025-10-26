Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment

'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment

Two Australian women cricketers were molested by a biker in Indore near their hotel. The accused has been arrested.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has cast a dark shadow over the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, being hosted by India. Two Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested by a biker near their hotel, an attack that occurred in full public view and has since triggered a nationwide outcry over women’s safety and official accountability.

Police identified the accused as 29-year-old Aqeel alias Naitra, a resident of Khajrana and a known repeat offender. He was arrested within hours of the complaint, officials said. The assault, coming in the midst of an international sporting event celebrating women’s excellence, has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

However, what has amplified public anger even further are the remarks made by Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who suggested that the players should “learn a lesson” from the incident.

“Whenever any player goes anywhere, we inform at least one local person. I think this will remind the players that in future, if they leave their venue, they should inform their security or the local administration, as there is a huge craze for cricket players,” Vijayvargiya said, drawing a parallel with footballers in England whose clothes, he claimed, “used to get torn by fans.”

He went on to add that athletes often underestimate their popularity and must therefore be more cautious. “Sometimes players don’t realise their popularity. They are very popular, so they should be careful. This incident has happened; it’s a lesson for everyone, for us and for the players as well,” he said.

In a later interview with NDTV, the minister reiterated his stance, saying that while there was indeed a “security lapse,” the players should also have informed local authorities before leaving their hotel. “They didn’t inform anyone. But they will learn a lesson from this and stay cautious in the future,” he added.

The comments have sparked widespread outrage across political circles and civil society. Women’s rights activists and opposition leaders have accused Vijayvargiya of victim-blaming instead of addressing the systemic failure in ensuring safety for international guests.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav condemned the remarks as “disgusting and regressive,” saying, “This incident exposes the state’s failure to protect its guests. Kailash ji’s statement reflects a disturbing mindset; instead of ensuring women’s safety, the minister is blaming the victims. The Chief Minister himself heads the Home Ministry, yet such crimes continue under his watch.”

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Advertisement

