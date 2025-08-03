Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIndiGo Passenger Who Went Missing After Being Slapped By Co Flier Found At Railway Station

IndiGo Passenger Who Went Missing After Being Slapped By Co Flier Found At Railway Station

He was found at a railway station in Barpeta, Assam, and is being escorted home. IndiGo banned the assaulter from flying.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 08:05 AM (IST)

A man who went missing after suffering a panic attack and being assaulted onboard an IndiGo flight has been located nearly 800 kilometres away from Kolkata, at a railway station in Assam’s Barpeta district.

Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, 32, a hotel worker from Assam’s Cachar district, had boarded an IndiGo flight 6E-138 from Mumbai to Silchar with a scheduled layover in Kolkata. But during the journey, he experienced a panic attack and had to be assisted by the cabin crew.

As flight attendants escorted him down the aisle, another passenger, Hafijul Rahman, suddenly slapped him. A video of the incident, widely circulated on social media, shows Rahman striking Majumdar and later justifying his actions by claiming the situation was causing him "problems."

After the plane landed in Kolkata, Rahman was detained by police but released shortly afterwards. Majumdar, who was supposed to catch a connecting flight to Silchar the following day, also left the airport, but never reached his destination.

Unaware of the in-flight incident, Majumdar’s family went to receive him at Silchar airport on Friday. When he didn’t arrive, they attempted to reach him, only to find his phone switched off. Alarmed by the viral video and his unresponsiveness, his father, Abdul Mannan Majumdar, filed a missing person’s report.

An investigation revealed that Majumdar had not boarded his connecting flight to Silchar, nor had he taken any other flight out of Kolkata. After an anxious search that stretched across several states, authorities finally traced him to Barpeta railway station, around 400 km from Silchar, according to an NDTV report. 

“He seemed to be in poor health,” an official confirmed, adding that he is now being escorted home to receive care.

The shocking incident has sparked conversations about passenger conduct and mental health awareness in transit. In response, IndiGo has imposed a flying ban on Rahman.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our foremost priority,” IndiGo said in a statement. “In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour onboard flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions.”

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Silchar Kolkata IndiGo
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Tightens Scrutiny On Marriage-Based Green Cards To Crack Down On Immigration Fraud
US Tightens Scrutiny On Marriage-Based Green Cards To Crack Down On Immigration Fraud
Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Malegaon Verdict: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
India
'He Has His Reasons': Shashi Tharoor On Rahul Gandhi Endorsing Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe
'He Has His Reasons': Shashi Tharoor On Rahul Gandhi Endorsing Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget