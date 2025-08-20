Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai

The airline advised travellers to check their flight status on its website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. It also recommended allowing extra commuting time.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IndiGo on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for passengers, cautioning them about possible flight delays and disruptions in view of heavy rains forecast for Mumbai and its adjoining districts.

The airline said adverse weather conditions could lead to air traffic congestion, which may impact operations. “While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations,” the advisory read.

IndiGo assured passengers that any schedule changes would be promptly communicated through their registered contact details and urged them to ensure their information was up to date.

Precautionary Measures For Passengers

The airline advised travellers to check their flight status on its website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. It also recommended allowing extra commuting time, citing the likelihood of waterlogging and slow-moving traffic in the city.

“Check your flight status before heading to the airport. With waterlogging and traffic delays likely, allow additional time for your commute,” the advisory added.

IMD Forecast For Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. The alert predicted intense to very intense spells of rainfall accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 40–50 kmph, and occasionally touching 60 kmph.

In addition, heavy rains and thunderstorms have been forecast for other parts of Maharashtra as well as Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities have urged residents and travellers to remain vigilant, follow weather advisories, and avoid spreading unverified information.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Mumbai Rain Mumbai Weather Forecast Mumbai IndiGo Advisory
