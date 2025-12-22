IndiGo And SpiceJet Cancel Srinagar Flights Amid Dense Fog Conditions

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIndiGo And SpiceJet Cancel Srinagar Flights Amid Dense Fog Conditions

IndiGo and SpiceJet cancel flights from Srinagar airport due to dense fog and low visibility. Passengers advised to check flight status and airline advisories.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): Two flights from Srinagar airport have been cancelled by IndiGo and SpiceJet, the airport updated in a post on X on Monday.

"Passengers are advised to check their flight status with the respective airline for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," the airport noted.

On Sunday, IndiGo issued a travel advisory informing of affected flight operations to and from Srinagar due to dense fog in the region, affecting visibility.

"As conditions evolve, some services may experience delays, and a few may need to be cancelled depending on clearance and operational feasibility," the advisory stated.

The airlines further recommended passengers to check the latest flight update on the website or app before heading to the airport.

"In case of cancellation, please visit goindigo.in/plan-b.html to reschedule or claim a refund," the airlines said.

"We assure you that our teams remain actively engaged with the authorities to ensure operations resume smoothly once conditions improve," it added.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also shared a weather update on Sunday, noting that all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected owing to bad weather in Srinagar.

The airlines also requested passengers to keep a check on their flight status via their website.

Additionally, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), on Sunday, issued an advisory noting that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

"Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities," AAl's advisory read.

The advisory also listed the customer support contact numbers for various airlines to assist passengers.

Moreover, AAl has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide guidance and on-ground support, ensuring smooth operations and passenger safety amid dense fog conditions.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
