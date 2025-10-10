Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Train Launched, Slashes Travel Time By 1 Hour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The long-awaited Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Ernakulam is expected to begin operations by mid-November, the Ministry of Railways has confirmed. The semi-high-speed service is set to trim the travel time by nearly one hour, completing the journey in about nine hours, compared with the 9 hours and 55 minutes taken by the fastest existing service, the TVCN Humsafar Express, as per RailYatri data.

The announcement, first reported by The Times of India, marks a key step in strengthening southern India’s rail connectivity, more than a year after a temporary tri-weekly service on the route was discontinued.

Route And Connectivity

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the train will run via Palakkad, with stops at Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, and Krishnarajapuram. The launch was finalised during a meeting between Vaishnaw and BJP leaders from Kerala, where he affirmed the ministry’s commitment to expanding high-speed passenger services in the region.

The new service is expected to ease congestion on the heavily travelled Bengaluru–Kerala corridor, offering business and leisure travellers a faster, more comfortable alternative.

Strong Demand From Passengers

The announcement has been widely welcomed by commuters and community associations in Bengaluru, who have long demanded improved connectivity with Kerala. The downgrading of the KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Superfast Express to a slower category in September had renewed calls for a high-speed replacement.

Reji Kumar, general secretary of the Kerala Samajam Bengaluru, expressed gratitude to the railways for addressing a long-standing demand.

“We truly appreciate the railway for granting this much-needed service as this has been a long-pending demand. We, as an organisation, have always asked for better train services towards Kerala,” he was cited by TOI.

Passengers have, however, urged the ministry to consider practical scheduling. Somaraj, a city-based businessman from Kerala, suggested that departures from Bengaluru be scheduled after 5 PM to cater to working professionals. He added that, despite being a seater train, the Vande Bharat offers ample comfort for the journey.

Criticism And Unanswered Questions

Not all reactions have been favourable. John Brittas, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, questioned the delay in reinstating the service and demanded greater accountability from the railway ministry.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Brittas asked, “Why was there an inordinate delay in reintroducing Vande Bharat between Ernakulam and Bengaluru? What was the reason to stop the service that was there?”

He also pressed Vaishnaw for updates on the proposed Vande Bharat sleeper train between Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, criticising what he described as the ministry’s “perception management” without substantial service expansion.

A Step Forward In Southern Rail Modernisation

The Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express underscores the government’s push to enhance semi-high-speed rail connectivity across southern India. With reduced travel time, upgraded onboard facilities, and a modernised schedule, the service is poised to become a preferred option for passengers travelling between Karnataka and Kerala, which is a route that continues to witness robust demand through the year.

If successful, the new link could also strengthen the case for introducing Vande Bharat sleeper services on longer southern routes, fulfilling a growing regional aspiration for faster, more efficient rail travel.