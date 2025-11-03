Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India, which once grappled with an “identity crisis”, is now emerging as a significant global power under strong and visionary leadership.

“A strong and effective leadership is one that can change the world’s perception of a nation. For the past 11 years, India has been witnessing such leadership,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony organised by Samsung Innovation Campus at the Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium.

The event saw around 1,300 students from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University and other technical institutes receive training certificates, eight of which were personally handed over by CM Yogi.

Recalling the pre-2014 period, he said India then faced corruption and a weak international image. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has successfully built a strong global identity through developmental and welfare programmes,” he said. He added that initiatives like Startup India, Stand-Up India, and Digital India had transformed the nation into the world’s fourth-largest economy.

“This change didn’t happen overnight; it came through continuous, coordinated efforts at every level,” he emphasised.

‘Innovation Must Be the Driving Force for Youth’: Yogi Adityanath

Urging young people to focus on innovation and technology that improve ease of living, CM Yogi said, “Technology can be a powerful tool for development. It must be used to simplify and enrich people’s lives.”

He highlighted the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which, he said, could bring transformative change if implemented effectively. The Uttar Pradesh government, he noted, has partnered with Tata Technologies to link students from over 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with modern vocational learning.

Speaking as a mentor, the Chief Minister encouraged students to adopt a problem-solving mindset. “Many people have made it a habit to blame the system instead of fixing their own shortcomings. Success lies in finding solutions, not in blame,” he remarked.

Illustrating his point, he cited traffic congestion as an example of self-created problems. “Everyone complains about traffic jams, but many violate traffic rules themselves. Rules are made for safety and order. If we follow them, there will be no chaos,” he said, adding that negligence in following safety measures such as wearing helmets and seat belts continues to be widespread.

‘A Society That Leads Itself Always Moves Forward’: Yogi Adityanath

Turning to environmental concerns, CM Yogi said, “Delhi has turned into a gas chamber. Despite government initiatives, people still burn stubble and dump waste irresponsibly. Such habits worsen pollution.”

He emphasised that earlier, waste management was a collective community effort. “Waste was turned into compost and reused in farming. Such systems were self-motivated. A society that depends solely on the government becomes weak and regressive; a society that leads itself always moves forward,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the Samsung Innovation Campus as a platform for youth self-reliance and entrepreneurship. “The Uttar Pradesh government has created a Rs 1,000 crore fund to promote youth self-reliance,” he announced, urging industries and institutions to collaborate to offer internships and practical training opportunities.

‘UP Youth Are Becoming Agents of Change’: Yogi Adityanath

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in the manufacturing sector, CM Yogi said, “Samsung has established its largest plant in Noida. India is now the largest user of mobile phones and the internet globally. Of all mobile phones made in India, 55% are produced in UP, and 60% of electronic devices manufactured in the country also come from UP.”

He said that nearly 50–60% of Uttar Pradesh’s workforce comprises youth, making it India’s youngest state demographically. Under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, the state government is distributing tablets and smartphones to two crore young beneficiaries.

Wishing the newly trained students a bright future, CM Yogi remarked, “Remember, the country that emphasises innovation and research & development will emerge as a global superpower. The more focus we put on R&D, the stronger we become.” He urged that the trained youth be connected with the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s Internship Programmes and encouraged them towards entrepreneurship.

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park praised Uttar Pradesh’s rapid progress under CM Yogi’s leadership. “Keeping this in view, Samsung has set up a world-class manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, noting that 5,000 youth in the state are being trained this year through the Samsung Innovation Campus.

“UP’s youth are becoming agents of positive change, and Samsung will continue investing for the youth and communities in the state,” Park said.

Vinod Sharma, Chairman of the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI), said the initiative had “achieved new heights of youth empowerment” under the Chief Minister’s guidance.

Prof. Poonam Tandon, Vice-Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, said, “Under CM Yogi’s vision, Uttar Pradesh’s youth are advancing from skills to innovation and from innovation to employment.”

MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, MLAs Bipin Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla, Sarvan Nishad, and Charu Chaudhary, Vice-Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.