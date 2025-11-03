Reiterating his government’s commitment to safeguarding every citizen’s safety and dignity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met people from across the state during his Janata Darshan held in Lucknow on Monday. The Chief Minister personally listened to the grievances of over 60 individuals and directed officials to ensure that all complaints were addressed promptly and effectively.

Citizens Voice Concerns Across Key Issues

During the session, citizens brought forth a range of issues — from police lapses and land disputes to requests for financial assistance for medical treatment. Many complainants expressed dissatisfaction over delayed police action, particularly in theft cases where recoveries were still pending.

Taking serious note of these concerns, CM Yogi instructed the concerned authorities to act swiftly and transparently. In one case of land encroachment, he ordered an immediate investigation and removal of the illegal occupation.

“No Treatment Will Stop Due to Lack of Funds,” Says CM

Responding to a citizen seeking help for medical expenses, CM Yogi assured full government support.

“Get an estimate from the hospital and send it to us. Focus on your patient’s care, leave the rest to us,” the Chief Minister said.

“No one’s treatment will be halted due to a lack of funds. The government has stood by every needy person from the very beginning.”

His assurance underscored the government’s continuing efforts to provide timely medical and financial relief to those in need.

A Human Touch: CM Interacts with Children

Amid serious deliberations, the Chief Minister also took a few light-hearted moments to engage with children accompanying their parents. He affectionately patted their heads, offered them chocolates, and encouraged them to study diligently and play wholeheartedly.

“Study hard, play with enthusiasm, and make your parents proud,” he told the children with a smile.

Directives for Swift Action and Accountability

Before concluding the Janata Darshan, CM Yogi emphasised that officials must resolve each complaint within a fixed timeframe and maintain regular communication with complainants. He reiterated that responsive governance and accountability remain the cornerstones of his administration.