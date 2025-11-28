Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Gate Protest: Court Remands Eight Accused To Seven Days’ Judicial Custody

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday sent eight accused arrested in connection with a case related to using 'pepper spray' on police personnel to seven-day judicial custody.

Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema sent the accused to seven-day judicial custody.

Earlier in the day, these protesters got relief from Judicial Magistrate Sahil Monga, who granted them bail in a case related to scuffle with police personnel at the Parliament Street police station. However, Delhi Police arrested them in the 'pepper spray' case.

A total 23 protesters were arrested in two different cases registered at the Parliament Street police station and the Kartavya Path police station. Seventeen were arrested in connection with the scuffle at the Parliament Street police station and six were arrested by the Kartavya Path police in the 'pepper spray' case. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Gate India Gate Protest 8 Accused In Judicial Custody
