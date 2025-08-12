Delhi Metro Timings: When Will Trains Start Running On Independence Day 2025? Find Out

Delhi Metro Timings: Delhi Metro commuters planning to attend the Independence Day 2025 celebrations may get an early start this year, with trains expected to begin operations around 4 am on August 15. While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has yet to confirm the official schedule, this early service has been the norm for the past two years, allowing the public to reach the Red Fort and other venues in time for the morning ceremony.

The 79th Independence Day will see thousands travelling across the city to join the celebrations, making smooth Metro operations a priority for both commuters and authorities.

Security Checks In Place From August 9 To 16

Alongside the likely early start, passengers should be prepared for stricter security procedures. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will enforce enhanced checks across all Delhi Metro stations from Saturday, August 9, until Saturday, August 16. The measures are aimed at maintaining safety during the high-security period surrounding Independence Day.

In view of enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on 15th August, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from tomorrow i.e., 9th August 2025 (Saturday).



This might result into long queues at… pic.twitter.com/WDIMKdnaRx — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 8, 2025

These steps will include thorough baggage scanning, passage through metal detectors, and manual frisking where necessary. More CISF personnel will be on duty to manage the increased footfall and ensure efficient inspections.

Extra Time Recommended For Travel

The DMRC has advised travellers to account for longer queues, particularly during peak hours. “Passengers should keep their belongings ready for inspection to speed up the process,” the advisory noted. Commuters are also reminded to avoid carrying restricted items and to cooperate fully with security staff.

The combination of large crowds, key public events, and the symbolic importance of August 15 means the city will be on high alert.

The heightened vigilance is designed to protect both passengers and the Metro network, ensuring the celebrations remain safe and accessible for everyone.