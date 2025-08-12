Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Metro Timings: When Will Trains Start Running On Independence Day 2025? Find Out

Delhi Metro Timings: When Will Trains Start Running On Independence Day 2025? Find Out

Delhi Metro Timings: The DMRC has advised travellers to account for longer queues, particularly during peak hours.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 04:24 PM (IST)

Delhi Metro Timings: Delhi Metro commuters planning to attend the Independence Day 2025 celebrations may get an early start this year, with trains expected to begin operations around 4 am on August 15. While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has yet to confirm the official schedule, this early service has been the norm for the past two years, allowing the public to reach the Red Fort and other venues in time for the morning ceremony.

The 79th Independence Day will see thousands travelling across the city to join the celebrations, making smooth Metro operations a priority for both commuters and authorities.

Security Checks In Place From August 9 To 16

Alongside the likely early start, passengers should be prepared for stricter security procedures. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will enforce enhanced checks across all Delhi Metro stations from Saturday, August 9, until Saturday, August 16. The measures are aimed at maintaining safety during the high-security period surrounding Independence Day.

These steps will include thorough baggage scanning, passage through metal detectors, and manual frisking where necessary. More CISF personnel will be on duty to manage the increased footfall and ensure efficient inspections.

Extra Time Recommended For Travel

The DMRC has advised travellers to account for longer queues, particularly during peak hours. “Passengers should keep their belongings ready for inspection to speed up the process,” the advisory noted. Commuters are also reminded to avoid carrying restricted items and to cooperate fully with security staff.

The combination of large crowds, key public events, and the symbolic importance of August 15 means the city will be on high alert.

The heightened vigilance is designed to protect both passengers and the Metro network, ensuring the celebrations remain safe and accessible for everyone.

Also read
Published at : 12 Aug 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day 15 August Independence Day 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
World
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Cities
Who Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X
Who Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget