Imran Masood Put Under House Arrest Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row

Imran Masood Put Under House Arrest Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row

Authorities detained around 50 individuals, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, and FIRs have been registered at multiple police stations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress MP Imran Masood was placed under house arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday as he was preparing to lead a party delegation to violence-hit Bareilly over the controversial 'I Love Muhammad' poster row.

Masood was scheduled to meet the Bareilly DIG and assess the situation on the ground following Friday’s violent protests. However, local authorities, citing security concerns and prevailing law-and-order conditions, barred him from leaving Saharanpur.

What Triggered Bareilly Violence?

The unrest in Bareilly began after Friday prayers when over 1,000 people gathered near Islamia Ground, waving religious banners and raising slogans, following a call by cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan. The protest was linked to an FIR in Kanpur over a Barawafat poster bearing the message “I Love Muhammad”.

According to police, parts of the crowd pelted stones, vandalised vehicles, and fired in the air, prompting a lathi charge and tear gas response. The chaos led to a stampede-like situation, leaving at least 10 police personnel injured. Authorities detained around 50 individuals, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, and FIRs have been registered at multiple police stations. Investigations are ongoing, with police reviewing video footage and phone records to identify additional suspects.

Yogi Condemns 'I Love Muhammad' Violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence, directing authorities to identify and arrest every miscreant. He urged the use of video and social media monitoring to track those involved and warned against rumour-mongering or attempts to incite communal or caste tensions ahead of Dussehra.

Religious leaders across communities have called for calm. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, appealed to people to respect the law, "The Prophet’s message is one of peace — let us honour that by maintaining harmony.”

Security remains tight in Bareilly and other sensitive areas, with flag marches conducted, police presence increased at religious sites and public spaces, and fresh curbs on public gatherings imposed under Section 144.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Masood Bareilly Violence I Love Muhammad
Read more
