Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesArunachal Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Over Next 5 Days; IMD Issues Alerts

Arunachal Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Over Next 5 Days; IMD Issues Alerts

Arunachal Pradesh braces for heavy rain and thunderstorms as IMD issues yellow and orange alerts across multiple districts; residents advised to stay alert amid rising monsoon intensity.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 07:21 PM (IST)

Itanagar, Aug 5 (PTI) The meteorological centre here has issued a series of weather alerts for the next five days as Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness a fresh spell of widespread rain and thunderstorms across districts with the monsoon picking up pace.

According to a report from the IMD issued on Tuesday, several districts, including East Kameng, Namsai, Lohit, and Papum Pare, have been placed under a yellow alert, advising residents to stay prepared for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

East Kameng is also likely to experience hail, while heavy showers have been predicted over West Kameng and Upper Subansiri.

Most other districts, including Siang, Kurung Kumey, and Tawang, are expected to receive scattered rain and thunderstorms with a high probability of occurrence. Fairly widespread rainfall is forecasted for Namsai, West Siang, and East Kameng.

The weather activity is expected to persist over the coming days, with fluctuating intensity.

On Wednesday, a yellow alert remains in effect for several districts due to anticipated thunderstorms and moderate to heavy showers.

By August 7, weather conditions are forecast to intensify in the eastern part of the state, with Changlang and Longding placed under an orange alert, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall.

The alert level remains elevated on August 8, particularly in western and southeastern districts such as West Kameng, Papum Pare, and Lohit, which may experience heavy to very heavy rain.

On August 9, the system is likely to shift slightly eastward, with continued rainfall expected across central and eastern belts, including Changlang, Namsai, and Longding.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant, follow weather updates, and adhere strictly to safety advisories.

The active monsoon conditions also bring increased risk of flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides in susceptible zones, the report added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh Weather Alert Yellow Alert IMD Thunderstorms
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
Cities
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Destroyed’
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Destroyed’
India
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Visuals Show People Running, Being Swept Away As Flash Floods Swallow Houses In Dharali
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Visuals Show People Running, Being Swept Away As Flash Floods Swallow Houses In Dharali
India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget