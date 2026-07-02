Mau Hospital Sealed In UP Amid Claims Of Illegal Abortions And Baby Trafficking

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mau hospital sealed over alleged illegal abortions, baby trafficking.

Inquiry found deficiencies, initiated after sting operation findings.

Hospital failed to respond; further legal action expected now.

Mau (UP): The Health Department has sealed a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district over allegations of carrying out illegal abortions and trafficking newborn babies, officials said on Thursday.

Krishna Hospital, located at Dostpur in the Kopaganj police station area, was sealed following an inquiry initiated after a sting operation allegedly exposed serious irregularities in its functioning, the officials said.

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According to health department officials, the matter reached the notice of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister, following which directions were issued from Lucknow to investigate the allegations.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr R N Singh said the inquiry found several deficiencies and violations of prescribed norms at the hospital.

He said the hospital management was issued a notice and given three days to respond, but neither did the operator appear before the inquiry committee nor was any reply submitted.

"Following the failure to respond to the notice, the hospital has been sealed," Singh said.

He said complaints had been received alleging that the hospital was involved in illegal abortions and the buying and selling of newborn babies.

All allegations are being thoroughly investigated and further legal action will be taken based on the inquiry report, he added.

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The hospital's ground floor was sealed during the operation, while the access to the upper floor, used for residential purposes, was kept open, officials said.

The action has also raised questions among local residents, who alleged that if the hospital had been operating in violation of norms for a long time, authorities should have acted earlier. They demanded strict legal action against those found guilty to curb illegal medical establishments endangering patients' lives.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)