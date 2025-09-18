Heavy Rains Lash Telangana, Waterlogging In Hyderabad; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Sept 18–19

The southwest monsoon maintained a normal pattern across Telangana on Thursday, though several parts of the state experienced intense rainfall, particularly in Karimnagar and Hyderabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the entire state under a yellow alert for September 18 and 19, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds up to 40 kmph.

Hyderabad Rains

In Hyderabad, the downpour caused widespread disruption. Khairatabad and MS Maqta were among the worst-affected areas, with severe waterlogging leading to traffic snarls and significant inconvenience for residents. Officials reported that several low-lying localities experienced flash flooding as drainage systems struggled to cope with the volume of rain.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies for the next 48 hours, with light to moderate showers or thundershowers across the city. Misty or hazy conditions are also expected during morning and night hours, raising concerns about reduced visibility and further delays in traffic movement.

Telangana Weather Update

According to rainfall data compiled by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Musheerabad in Secunderabad was one of the worst-hit pockets. Four localities in the area recorded between 147.5 mm and 184.5 mm of rainfall overnight—levels categorized as “very heavy rainfall” by the IMD. In total, 26 locations, most concentrated in Secunderabad, reported rainfall in the range of 102.5 mm to 184.5 mm, underscoring the severity of the weather system.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing out during peak rain hours unless necessary. Disaster management teams have been placed on alert, while civic bodies are working to clear waterlogged stretches and restore traffic flow.