Tirupati-Bound Alliance Air Flight From Hyderabad Cancelled Due To Technical Glitch

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI): An Alliance Air flight from Telangana's Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati was cancelled after the aircraft developed repeated technical issues, the airline said in a statement.



According to the airline, the flight initially returned to the bay for mandatory engineering checks following a technical glitch and was subsequently cleared for operation. However, the aircraft developed another snag, and its rectification took longer than expected.



"Due to a technical glitch, the flight initially returned to the bay for mandatory engineering checks and was subsequently cleared to operate from Hyderabad to Tirupati. However, the aircraft again developed another snag for which rectification took a little longer time than expected. Due to this and in order to avoid further disruption of flights, this sector had to be cancelled," Alliance Air said.



To avoid further disruption of other scheduled services, the airline said, the Hyderabad-Tirupati sector had to be cancelled.



On August 20, Alliance Air flight 9I756, operating on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, encountered a technical issue mid-air on Wednesday, resulting in the landing of the aircraft in Guwahati.



As a precautionary measure and in adherence to standard safety protocols, the aircraft safely landed at Guwahati Airport, an official statement issued by Alliance Air said.



Alliance Air remains committed to the highest standards of safety and ensures that all aircraft undergo regular and rigorous maintenance checks before every departure, the airline added.



Briefing on the sequence of events, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) spokesperson stated that a "full emergency" was declared here on Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no impact on airport operations.



"Following the diversion of a GAU-CCU flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, at 13:42 hours on 20 August 2025. The flight landed safely at 14:27 hours. Full Emergency was withdrawn at 14:40 hours," an official statement issued by LGBIA stated.



The airport authorities said that passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staff. (ANI)

