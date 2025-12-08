Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
THIS Indian State Plans To Rename US Consulate Road After Donald Trump

The state government will formally write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to inform them about the plan to rename the road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 07:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Telangana government has decided to rename a prominent road housing the US Consulate General in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump. The high-profile stretch alongside the United States Consulate General will be rechristened as Donald Trump Avenue, in recognition of the 45th and 47th US President of the United States.

The state government will formally write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to inform them about the plan to rename the road.

Proposal Traced To US-India Strategic Partnership 

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had floated the idea of renaming key roads in Hyderabad while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi. He proposed that important city roads be named after major global corporations.

As part of this initiative, the upcoming Greenfield radial road, which connects to the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala and links to the proposed Radial Ring Road, will be named after late industrialist Padma Shri Ratan Tata. The interchange at Raviryala has already been renamed as Tata Interchange.

Google, Microsoft And Wipro To Feature In City Topography

The state has also decided to name a prominent stretch as Google Street, acknowledging the impact of Google Maps and the corporation. Hyderabad is also set to host Google’s largest campus outside the United States.

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision, Microsoft and Wipro are also likely to be recognised, with proposals to create a Microsoft Road and a Wipro Junction in the city.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 07:28 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Telangana Hyderabad Us Consulate Road
