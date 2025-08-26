Hyderabad Techie Made To Strip By Date, Cheated Rs 1.7 Lakh In Sextortion Scam

Hyderabad Crime: A 25-year-old software engineer from Gachibowli in Hyderabad fell victim to a sextortion racket, losing Rs 1.7 lakh after being blackmailed with an intimate video.

According to police, the victim connected with a woman named “Varsa Rawat” on a dating app on August 19. Their chats moved to Instagram and later WhatsApp. On August 22, during a video call, the woman allegedly undressed and coerced him to do the same, while secretly recording the session.

“She accessed my social media contacts and threatened to share the video unless I paid her,” the complainant told police.

Techie Transferred Rs 1.7 Lakh To Woman

Fearing exposure, he transferred Rs 1.7 lakh through multiple transactions. When the extortion continued, he approached Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Sunday.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66-D of the IT Act. Investigators are tracking the suspects through phone numbers, social media accounts, and bank details linked to the scam.