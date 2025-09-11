In a incident that has sent shockwaves across the city, a 50-year-old woman, Renu Agarwal, was brutally murdered and robbed inside her residence at the Swan Lake gated community in Kukatpally on Wednesday evening. According to police, Renu was found with her hands and legs tied, having sustained multiple fatal injuries to her head and body. The killers reportedly used a pressure cooker and sharp objects to assault her. Initial investigation suggests that the murder was committed during a planned robbery.

Renu lived with her husband Rakesh Agarwal, who runs a steel business in Fatehnagar, and their son Shubham. Their daughter Tamanna is studying in another state. On the day of the crime, both Rakesh and Shubham had gone to work, leaving Renu alone at home, as reported by Times of India.

Domestic Workers Kill Woman, Loot Her House In Hyderabad

Around 4 p.m., two domestic workers—Harsha, recently hired as a cook, and Roshan, who had been employed in a nearby flat for nearly nine years—allegedly attacked her. Police said Roshan, a native of Jharkhand, had introduced Harsha to the family just 11 days earlier, Telangana Today. The duo allegedly tied Renu up, tortured her to reveal the location of valuables and stabbed her multiple times with knives and scissors before looting gold jewelry and cash. They fled the scene on a scooter belonging to Roshan’s employer.

Later that evening, when Renu did not respond to phone calls, her family rushed home around 7 PM. With the help of a plumber, they forced open the door and found her lying in a pool of blood in the hall, still bound.

Police teams led by Balanagar DCP K. Suresh Kumar, Kukatpally ACP Ravi Kiran Reddy, and Inspector Venkata Subbarao arrived with a dog squad and forensic experts. CCTV footage from the community revealed the suspects leaving the apartment at 5:02 p.m., carrying a suitcase and locking the door behind them.



A case has been registered, and at least five special police teams have been deployed to trace the accused, with searches underway in multiple locations.