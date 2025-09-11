Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHyderabad Shocker: Woman Tied, Bludgeoned With Cooker, Robbed By Domestic Workers In Gated Community

Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Tied, Bludgeoned With Cooker, Robbed By Domestic Workers In Gated Community

A woman was murdered and robbed by domestic workers who also reportedly tied her up, tortured her for valuables and fatally assaulted her with household objects before fleeing with jewelry and cash.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a incident that has sent shockwaves across the city, a 50-year-old woman, Renu Agarwal, was brutally murdered and robbed inside her residence at the Swan Lake gated community in Kukatpally on Wednesday evening. According to police, Renu was found with her hands and legs tied, having sustained multiple fatal injuries to her head and body. The killers reportedly used a pressure cooker and sharp objects to assault her. Initial investigation suggests that the murder was committed during a planned robbery.

Renu lived with her husband Rakesh Agarwal, who runs a steel business in Fatehnagar, and their son Shubham. Their daughter Tamanna is studying in another state. On the day of the crime, both Rakesh and Shubham had gone to work, leaving Renu alone at home, as reported by Times of India.

Domestic Workers Kill Woman, Loot Her House In Hyderabad 

Around 4 p.m., two domestic workers—Harsha, recently hired as a cook, and Roshan, who had been employed in a nearby flat for nearly nine years—allegedly attacked her. Police said Roshan, a native of Jharkhand, had introduced Harsha to the family just 11 days earlier, Telangana Today. The duo allegedly tied Renu up, tortured her to reveal the location of valuables and stabbed her multiple times with knives and scissors before looting gold jewelry and cash. They fled the scene on a scooter belonging to Roshan’s employer.

Later that evening, when Renu did not respond to phone calls, her family rushed home around 7 PM. With the help of a plumber, they forced open the door and found her lying in a pool of blood in the hall, still bound.

Police teams led by Balanagar DCP K. Suresh Kumar, Kukatpally ACP Ravi Kiran Reddy, and Inspector Venkata Subbarao arrived with a dog squad and forensic experts. CCTV footage from the community revealed the suspects leaving the apartment at 5:02 p.m., carrying a suitcase and locking the door behind them.

A case has been registered, and at least five special police teams have been deployed to trace the accused, with searches underway in multiple locations.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Hyderabad
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Charlie Kirk Was Asked About Shooters Seconds Before He Was Shot. These Were His Last Words
Charlie Kirk Was Asked About Shooters Seconds Before He Was Shot. These Were His Last Words
India
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Navigation System Failure at Raipur Airport Forces Emergency Flight Landing in Bhopal | ABP NEWS
Nepal Unrest: Nepal Considers Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Interim Prime Minister Amidst Turmoil | ABP NEWS
Nepal Faces Unrest: Curfew Imposed in Kathmandu Amid Violent Protests and Looting | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Is the US-China Rivalry Fueling Nepal’s Political Unrest? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget