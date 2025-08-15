Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
5 Killed In Dargah Wall Collapse Near Humayun's Tomb In Delhi

5 Killed In Dargah Wall Collapse Near Humayun's Tomb In Delhi

The injured were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where five succumbed to their injuries. The rescue operation has been completed, said the Joint CP.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
Five people have been killed after a wall of a dargah near Humayun's Tomb collapsed on Friday, said the Delhi Police. The Delhi Fire Services and the police said they received information about the collapse near the UNESCO World Heritage Site mausoleum at around 4 pm, after which a rescue operation was launched, and around 10 to 12 people were pulled out from the debris.  

The incident took place at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah near the Humayun's Tomb complex and the police said the rescue operations have been completed. 

Joint Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Jain said 10 persons were rescued and sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre and out of the 10 people, five people at AIIMS Trauma Centre have died. "The rescue operation has been completed."

 

 

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 07:24 PM (IST)
Breaking News Humayun Tomb DELHI NEWS
