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English NewsCitiesAAP Sarpanch’s Son Shot Dead Near Gurdwara In Punjab’s Amritsar, Friend Injured

AAP Sarpanch’s Son Shot Dead Near Gurdwara In Punjab’s Amritsar, Friend Injured

His friend, Ranjit Singh, was injured but was later reported to be out of danger. Police said motorcycle-borne assailants fired seven to eight rounds before fleeing.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tirath Singh, AAP leader's brother, shot dead in Punjab.
  • Family alleges drug dispute; police suspect old enmity behind killing.
  • Four accused named in FIR; police conducting raids, no arrests yet.

Tirath Singh, the son of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch and brother of a party leader, was shot dead near a gurdwara in a village in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Monday night. His friend, Ranjit Singh, who was with him during the incident, also sustained a gunshot injury.

The shooting took place as the two men were returning after paying obeisance at the gurdwara. According to police, the assailants arrived on motorcycles, fired seven to eight rounds near the religious site and fled.

Locals rushed both men to a hospital after they sustained bullet injuries. Tirath, who was seriously injured, was declared dead by doctors, while Ranjit was admitted for treatment. His condition was later reported to be out of danger.

Family Alleges Drug Dispute Behind Shooting

According to India Today, the victim’s family has alleged that the attack took place after Tirath stopped the accused from consuming drugs two days earlier. The claim forms one of the lines being examined following the shooting.

Police, however, suspect that an old enmity may have led to the attack. Officials said Gurdit Singh allegedly held a grudge against Tirath’s brother, Karaj Singh, an AAP block samiti member, and suspect that the shooting may be linked to the rivalry.

Tirath’s mother is the serving sarpanch of the village and is affiliated with the AAP. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the possible motive behind it.

Four Named In FIR, Raids Underway

An FIR has been registered based on the family’s complaint, naming four people: Gurdit Singh, Gurjant Singh, Harkirat Singh alias Haki and Gora. All four accused are residents of the same village.

Police said raids were underway to apprehend the accused. No arrests had been made till the filing of this report.

Further investigation is under way to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the killing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the shooting incident?

Tirath Singh, the son of an AAP sarpanch and brother of a party leader, was shot dead. His friend, Ranjit Singh, sustained injuries but is now reported to be out of danger.

Where did the shooting take place?

The incident occurred near a gurdwara in a village in Punjab's Amritsar district. The assailants fired seven to eight rounds as the men were returning from the religious site.

What are the suspected motives behind the shooting?

The victim's family alleges Tirath had stopped the accused from consuming drugs two days prior. Police, however, suspect an old enmity, possibly a grudge against Tirath's brother.

Have any suspects been identified or arrested?

Four individuals — Gurdit Singh, Gurjant Singh, Harkirat Singh alias Haki, and Gora — have been named in the FIR. Police raids are underway, but no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
AAP Punjab News Amritsar News
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