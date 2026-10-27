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English NewsCitiesTASMAC Mandates Digital Payments For Liquor Purchases Above Rs 1,000 From Nov 1

TASMAC Mandates Digital Payments For Liquor Purchases Above Rs 1,000 From Nov 1

Quoting an official circular, a senior official from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) said on Tuesday that the state currently operates 4,048 retail liquor shops.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 10:13 AM (IST)

Chennai: In a major push toward transparency and operational efficiency, the State-owned TASMAC has made digital payments mandatory for retail liquor sales exceeding Rs 1,000, starting November 1.

Quoting an official circular, a senior official from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) said on Tuesday that the state currently operates 4,048 retail liquor shops.

"While options for UPI, debit, and credit cards are already available, a vast majority of transactions continue to happen in cash," he said, adding, "Handling large amounts of physical currency daily has created significant operational hurdles for shop staff, including safety risks during cash transit, account discrepancies, and the risk of counterfeit currency."

Stating that the state administration has received repeated public complaints regarding overcharging above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), the official said transitioning to digital payment systems allows every transaction to be logged in real time with precise timestamps and amounts, effectively preventing overcharging and directly crediting sales revenue into official bank accounts.

The digital payment mandate will roll out in phases. From November 1, any single purchase valued over Rs 1,000 must be paid using digital modes such as UPI, debit or credit cards, he said.

"Customers purchasing within these limit amounts will retain the option to pay via cash or digital means. To maintain strict control, TASMAC has strictly banned staff from accepting payments via personal QR codes or individual bank accounts," he said.

Asserting that any violation of the new rule will result in severe disciplinary action against the concerned employees, the TASMAC official said, "The outlet supervisors are instructed to issue physical bills for every purchase and hand over liquor bottles only after verifying the transaction on official POS machines."

"To ensure smooth implementation, all shops will display prominent 2x3 feet notice boards informing customers of the rules," he said, adding, "The district managers have been tasked with auditing POS machinery, ensuring proper network connectivity, and conducting weekly reviews to oversee the transition."

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
TASMAC Tamil NAdu
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