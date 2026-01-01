‘Rs 100,000 Reward For Cutting Shah Rukh Khan’s Tongue': Hindu Mahasabha Leader Sparks Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Anger among some Hindu organisations over the inclusion of Bangladeshi players in the Indian Premier League has spilled over into a fresh controversy involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who owns an IPL franchise, has come under sharp attack amid protests linked to recent violence in Bangladesh.

Controversial Statement By Meera Rathore

In Agra, Meera Rathore, district president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, issued a highly provocative statement on Thursday, announcing a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who “brings Shah Rukh Khan’s tongue”. Rathore made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Mathura, where she had arrived to record her statement in connection with the ongoing Aniruddha Acharya Maharaj case.

During the interaction, she also blackened a poster of Shah Rukh Khan and struck it with slippers as a mark of protest.

‘Angry Over What Is Happening To Our Brothers’

Explaining her remarks, Rathore said, “Our Hindu brothers were burned to death in Bangladesh, and this man is buying and feeding them to the locals. Today, I smeared his face with soot and hit him with my shoes. If this happens to our brothers, we will not spare them. What is happening to our brothers is wrong. We will give a cash reward of Rs 1,00,000 to anyone who brings us his tongue.”

Her comments were made against the backdrop of outrage over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, which has triggered strong reactions from several groups in India.

Growing Attacks From Hindu Groups

Rathore is not the first to target Shah Rukh Khan in this context. Earlier, storyteller Devaki Nandan Thakur and BJP leader Sangeet Som had also made statements against the actor, with some remarks going as far as calling him a traitor.

So far, however, neither the BJP nor other senior political leaders have issued an official response to these statements.

Backdrop Of Bangladesh Violence

Following reports of the killing of several Hindus amid unrest in Bangladesh, Hindu organisations in India have demanded government intervention. While Shah Rukh Khan was not initially at the centre of these protests, his association with Bangladeshi players in his IPL franchise has now drawn him into the controversy.